Twin Towns Area placed under winter storm warning

Heavy snow is expected for North Dakota and Minnesota communities placed under a weekend winter storm warning.
A total snow accumulation of 8-18 inches, as well as a light glaze of ice, is forecast by the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The warning, scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, is expected to last until 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
“Winds (will be) gusting as high as 40 miles per hour,” the office stated. “(The warning affects) eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota.”
Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are among the counties forecast to receive the storm. Because of this, the city of Wahpeton postponed its 150th Celebration reception, scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re checking our schedules and we’ll have a new date to be announced,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Travel was forecast to be very difficult if not impossible.
“Areas of snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce the visibility,” the National Weather Service continued. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Individual conditions and accumulations may vary by community.
“Travel impacts are most likely for late Friday night through Saturday night,” the weather service stated. “Whiteout conditions due to heavy snowfall are likely on Saturday — very difficult to near impossible travel conditions are expected.”
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org. Calling 511 in either state will also provide updated road conditions.
Daily News will continue to follow this story, in print and online.
