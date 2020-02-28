Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, remain at having moderate chances for a 2020 spring flood.
The National Weather Service’s latest outlook, issued Thursday, Feb. 27, stated the flood risk is down slightly since earlier outlooks.
“There have been no big storms since mid-January,” said Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS.
Snowfall since Jan. 18, 2020 has been below normal, Gust continued. There have been mild conditions through mid-winter with a shallower than normal frost depth.
At the same time, the overall risk for significant flooding is still very high. Precipitation between September 2019-February 2020 reached record levels and despite being frozen, soils are still considered especially wet.
“We still have above normal snowpack with high runoff potential,” Gust said.
The latest climate outlooks show no clear signal between whether or not wet, dry or normal conditions will prevail.
“Risk levels are still in Top 10 to Top 5 flood territory,” Gust said.
Earlier in February, Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski informed city leaders about an extensive action plan related to high water events. Tasks like closing gates and installing ring dikes are aligned with the height of the Red River, Daily News reported.
The plan is in place as needed, but Miranowski noted that although Wahpeton remains in the moderate risk stage, forecast water levels continue to decline.
“Barring any huge spring rain or a quick melt, we’re just going to be running our system as usual,” Miranowski said. “We do have a long ways to go and anything can happen.”
The Red River Valley’s current snowpack and water content are above normal, meteorologists reported.
Seven key ingredients are needed for a spring flood according to NWS. They include fall moisture and base streamflow, which are at or near record amounts.
“Frost depths are running below normal. They’re less deep than last year,” Gust said.
Winter snowpack, meanwhile, is above normal except for the far northern basin. The snow water equivalent is currently considered high, with near-typical winter season values already despite the lack of additional significant snow.
March snow and rain are set to once again be the main factors in determining flood risk.
The next flood outlook will be released on Thursday, March 12. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.