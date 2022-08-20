Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

The Rev. Tony Welle recently led pilgrims in reciting vows as they stood on the banks of the Jordan River. The river is recognized in the Bible as where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ. It was among the landmarks of a recent pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
Welle, who currently resides in Florida, was formerly an associate vicar priest at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He participated in several masses with Lagodinski. 'We are so blessed to have Father Dale as our spiritual leader in Wahpeton,' Schuler said.
Looking out upon Israel. Some of the local pilgrims were making their first visit to the Holy Land. 'It was No. 1 on the bucket list of things to do for my wife Sherry, and it was set up as a group trip to celebrate Father Dale's 50th anniversary,' Rod Koch said.
The local pilgrims visited locations that are considered the bedrock of the Jewish, Muslim, Armenian Christian and Christian faiths. Several of these sites exist in well-preserved underground locations. 'It was humbling and eye-opening. My Christian faith definitely grew,' Schuler said.
Jay Schuler and the Rev. Dale Lagodinski on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. Traveling in a large group has its challenges, Koch said, but it was overall a moving and informative experience. For example, pilgrims saw how people from many faiths get along within the Old City of Jerusalem, a contrast to the religious unrest that continues to be a challenge in the Middle East itself.
Morning on the coast of the Sea of Galilee. Like Koch, Wermerskirchen was also fulfilling an item on his wife's bucket list. Wendy and Scott Wermerskirchen were joined by their son, Mark. There was not much quiet time, Scott Wermerskirchen said; his pilgrimage experience actually improved upon reflection. 'When you read Scripture, you visualize where all of this was. The pilgrimage changed my perception.'
Sherry and Rod Koch with Rev. Welle. The couple was among all the married pairs who renewed their wedding vows at Cana. 'We celebrated our 29th wedding anniversary in May of this year and there was no better place to renew our vows than in Cana,' Rod Koch said.
Schuler previously visited Israel more than 20 years ago for business. 'Since then, I had always wished I had spent more time immersing myself in the history and foundation of Christianity,' he said. 'When I saw that I could (participate in the pilgrimage), I jumped at the opportunity.'
The Rev. Dale Lagodinski looks out upon the sea. While Scott Wermerskirchen is doubtful that he personally would make a repeat pilgrimage to the Holy Land, he does recommend it to others if it is something they would like to experience.
Sherry Koch journaled about her experiences. 'Every day was very good,' Schuler said. 'We walked where Jesus walked. Our leaders, Father Tony and Father Dale, helped us connect with our Christian roots and grow our faith.'
Pilgrims viewed a model of the Old City of Jerusalem as it looked in the time of Jesus. 'I would recommend this trip to any Christian or lover of history,' Koch said. 'They have thousands of years of history to explore, not hundreds like we have here. We even saw the Dead Sea Scrolls on this trip. It was amazing.'
Courtesy Jay Schuler
Courtesy Rod Koch
The celebration of the Rev. Dale Lagodinski’s 50 years in the priesthood recently went global.
More than 50 people, including approximately 26 from the southern Red River Valley, joined Lagodinski and the Rev. Tony Welle on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Their destinations included the most crucial landmarks in Christianity, from the approximate birth site of Jesus Christ to where it is believed that He ascended into Heaven.
Daily News spoke with three of the pilgrims, Rod Koch, Jay Schuler and Scott Wermerskirchen, and is able to share some of Koch and Schuler’s photos.
“Traveling the globe always broadens your horizons, but also makes you appreciate more what you have at home,” Koch said. “Everyone should be grateful for what they have and be more tolerant of others. Prayers do work!”
Here now, with comments from the pilgrims, are impressions of the Holy Land.
