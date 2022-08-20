Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The celebration of the Rev. Dale Lagodinski’s 50 years in the priesthood recently went global.

More than 50 people, including approximately 26 from the southern Red River Valley, joined Lagodinski and the Rev. Tony Welle on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Their destinations included the most crucial landmarks in Christianity, from the approximate birth site of Jesus Christ to where it is believed that He ascended into Heaven.

Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Welle, who currently resides in Florida, was formerly an associate vicar priest at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton. He participated in several masses with Lagodinski. 'We are so blessed to have Father Dale as our spiritual leader in Wahpeton,' Schuler said.
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

The local pilgrims visited locations that are considered the bedrock of the Jewish, Muslim, Armenian Christian and Christian faiths. Several of these sites exist in well-preserved underground locations. 'It was humbling and eye-opening. My Christian faith definitely grew,' Schuler said.
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Jay Schuler and the Rev. Dale Lagodinski on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. Traveling in a large group has its challenges, Koch said, but it was overall a moving and informative experience. For example, pilgrims saw how people from many faiths get along within the Old City of Jerusalem, a contrast to the religious unrest that continues to be a challenge in the Middle East itself.
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Morning on the coast of the Sea of Galilee. Like Koch, Wermerskirchen was also fulfilling an item on his wife's bucket list. Wendy and Scott Wermerskirchen were joined by their son, Mark. There was not much quiet time, Scott Wermerskirchen said; his pilgrimage experience actually improved upon reflection. 'When you read Scripture, you visualize where all of this was. The pilgrimage changed my perception.'
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Sherry and Rod Koch with Rev. Welle. The couple was among all the married pairs who renewed their wedding vows at Cana. 'We celebrated our 29th wedding anniversary in May of this year and there was no better place to renew our vows than in Cana,' Rod Koch said.
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Sherry Koch journaled about her experiences. 'Every day was very good,' Schuler said. 'We walked where Jesus walked. Our leaders, Father Tony and Father Dale, helped us connect with our Christian roots and grow our faith.'
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

The Rev. Dale Lagodinski looks out upon the sea. While Scott Wermerskirchen is doubtful that he personally would make a repeat pilgrimage to the Holy Land, he does recommend it to others if it is something they would like to experience.
Twin Towns Area residents among Holy Land pilgrims

Pilgrims viewed a model of the Old City of Jerusalem as it looked in the time of Jesus. 'I would recommend this trip to any Christian or lover of history,' Koch said. 'They have thousands of years of history to explore, not hundreds like we have here. We even saw the Dead Sea Scrolls on this trip. It was amazing.'


Tags

Load comments