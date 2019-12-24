Twin Towns donates and delivers presents for children overseas

Twin Towns and surrounding area made a difference for children overseas by donating a total of 333 Christmas gift shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota collected and packaged donated Christmas gifts for children overseas. The church delivered the shoebox gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 25.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches throughout the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children overseas who are affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
The community brought toys such as stuffed animals, soccer balls, dolls and small musical instruments. The community also donated gifts of school supplies, crafts and activities, and hygiene items.
“It was a great year and we are so thankful for everyone who took the time to fill a shoebox or donate toys and supplies,” Harvest Outreach Church Administrative Secretary Dawn Samuels said.
Congregation members from Harvest Outreach Church gathered the community’s donations and filled these shoeboxes to create Christmas gifts for children overseas to open. The congregation also assisted in loading cartons of shoeboxes into trucks for Triumph Lutheran Church. Students from Park Christian assisted church members to load that November morning.
“Harvest Outreach Church looks forward to continuing to be a drop off location for Operation Christmas Child in the years to come,” Samuels said.
These gifts are “tangible expressions of God’s love,” according to the organization’s website.
Samaritan’s Purse is an organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to those in need around the Globe. The organization has been helping meet the needs of those who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine since 1970.
