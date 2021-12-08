Twin Towns enjoy Save the Earth Tree event

Chahinkapa Zoo knows how to draw a crowd even when the animals are hunkered down for the winter. The zoo held its annual Save the Earth Tree event Tuesday, Dec. 7, sponsored by Chahinkapa Zoo and the city of Wahpeton.
Community members took home holiday cupcake kits, art supplies and 12 Days of Christmas Crafts kits. The zoo also offered $2 carousel rides and hayrides with Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, as well as photos with Santa Claus.
In the entryway of Ehnstrom Nature Center was the Save the Earth Tree, a Christmas tree adorned with recycled, repurposed and educational decorations both old and new. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said the Save the Earth Tree was started by her mom, Shirley Hunkins, in 1995. Hunkins’ original feather garland still encircles the tree.
She originally intended for the tree to be a teaching tool, collecting ornaments made out of recyclables like toilet paper tubes and the rings of a canning jar. They added other educational elements to the tree, like deciduous foliage, pine cones and various animal species. Hunkins, a former zoo educator, painted the globe ornaments found in the tree and crafted the original “Earth Tree” sign which still hangs from the branches.
“It’s just to enjoy life and remember to reduce, reuse and recycle,” Diekman said of the tree. “Just getting back to simpler things for ourselves, for our Earth and for our souls.”
After taking a few moments to explore and admire the Save the Earth Tree, participants helped themselves to hot cocoa and cider and picked up their activity bags.
Zoo educator and volunteer Bruce Fingerson put together each of the 250 12 Days of Christmas Crafts kits by hand. Each family could also pick up one of 100 Gate City Bank tote bags, stuffed full with cupcake kits and an art set that included oil pastels, watercolors and pencils.
“Everybody can join,” Diekman said of the event. “It’s just joyous, old-fashioned Christmas stuff.”
The zoo used to have families stay to decorate their cupcakes and craft, but as the event has grown and COVID-19 has shifted gathering dynamics, Diekman said they began doing grab-and-go kits. Diekman said she may keep it that way because part of the impetus behind the event is to give families a free, fun activity to do together.
“We want to foster that family connection around the kitchen table at home, too,” Diekman said.
Across the parking lot, the Prairie Rose Carousel carried tots and their parents around and around to happy tunes. Santa Claus sat on a bench at the side, handing out candy canes and posing with children after taking a mental note of their Christmas wishes.
“It’s just a happy thing,” Diekman said.
