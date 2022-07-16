The humidity was almost suffocating, but at least it didn’t rain during the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market season-opener held Thursday, July 14 in Wahpeton. Seeing the smiles of folks excited to be selling and buying homemade goods from jams and jellies to bread and various pickled items, really distracted me from the sweat dripping off my brow.
In total there were about 10 vending booths set up in the east parking lot of St. John’s Church, off of Dakota Avenue. Many were folks with their own farms selling products for their businesses while others said their products were a hobby rather than a business endeavor.
One booth was set up by Brigette Botten where she offered intuitive readings and free positive affirmations. Her multi-colored canopy tent and chairs drew the eye immediately after arriving. Not only was this her first time at the gardeners’ market, it was the first time setting up a booth ever.
“It’s so fun getting to know people around here,” Botten said.
The Mankato, Minnesota, native has been living in the Twin Towns for almost two years now. After taking classes at a herbal school in Colorado, Botten became a certified herbalist and now has her own apothecary. She hopes in the future she’ll be able to produce enough herbs to sell at the gardeners’ market.
She had herbs including lemon balm, sage, cat’s claw and raspberry leaf, which she says can be very beneficial to women as it has positive effects on the uterus, especially for pregnant women during birth.
Another booth included Wendy Wermerskirchen selling honey. She was especially glad the clouds withheld their precipitation as she wouldn’t be able to sell due to a lack of a canopy covering.
She referred to the honey as a hobby, rather than a business she was trying to cultivate. She and her husband have bees at home that do most of the work, and the products that she brings to the gardeners’ market are just the extra.
“We use a lot of honey at home; my favorite is toast with peanut butter and honey on top,” Wermerskirchen said. “We also sell or donate extra honey, too.”
She estimated she has been attending the gardeners’ market for five or six years. Including what I would consider traditional honey, she was also selling “creamy honey,” or otherwise known as whipped honey. She said to make it you have to grind it in a mortar with a pestle until it’s the right consistency.
“It makes it the perfect consistency to be spread on food, almost like butter,” Wermerskirchen said.
Directly across from Wermerskirchen was Steve and Mike Meyer selling jams, jellies, pickles and other fresh produce from S&M Gardens. This is the pair’s fifth year attending and they were happy to interact with community members lining up at their booth.
One gardeners’ market staple was 12-year veteran Stephanie Blazek who was selling her homemade breads and other pickled items. Her customers showed up one after the other, all seemed ecstatic to see her again.
“It’s so much fun to see everyone from last year,” Blazek said to one bread purchaser.
The Wyndmere, North Dakota, resident was one of the busiest booths at the event, barely having enough time to stop and comment. The smile on her face as she interacted with each person gave all the comments I needed, though.
If uninterested in foods entirely, there are vendors who make milk soaps and sell bouquets of flowers. Consider the Lilies Farm is a family effort on their second year at the market. They make soaps of all different shapes and smells. Paula Betz and her daughters Emma and Rachel manned their stand in a family effort.
The soapmaking is a long arduous process that sees them mix milk and lye, plus whatever else they want to add in a cold process. The soap must then sit in its mold to take shape for the next six weeks.
“The time period can make it hard to know how many soaps we need to make,” Paula Betz said. “It’s always fun to come out and meet people.”
The gardeners’ market will be taking place Thursdays 4-7 p.m. through September. Make sure you stop by for all your summer favorites.
