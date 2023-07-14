Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opens for season

Kathy Diekman, Chahinkapa Zoo director, finds the best bunch of carrots. Diekman and Mary Morris, Wahpeton, were among the shoppers when the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opened its 2023 season Thursday, July 13.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Promising items that are “Local, Fresh, Good,” the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opened its 2023 season Thursday, July 13 in Wahpeton.

The Gardeners Market operates from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through September in the east parking lot of St. John’s Catholic Church. The lot is located at the intersection of Second Street North and Second Avenue North. On opening day, Second Street North off of Dakota Avenue was still temporarily closed.

Rebekah Christensen, Richland-Wilkin Kinship director, and granddaughter Cambri, 6, look for some ideal beets. Behind the ladies is Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, who found a nice head of lettuce.
Cambri Christensen just loves her local law enforcement. She’s among the local youth rewarded for being a safe bicycle rider.
Judy Comings, Healing Arts Chiropractic in Wahpeton, chats with siblings Jackson and MaKayla Johnson of Wahpeton. Jackson is age 5 and MaKayla is age 8. The trio enjoyed talking about fun things like vegetables at the gardeners market. ‘I like green beans,’ Jackson said.
Jessica Kostuck, Breckenridge, Minn., is seen with many spreadable treats. The Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market is offered from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday in St. John’s Catholic Church’s east parking lot, Wahpeton.
Mother and daughter Michelle and Mikayla Snobl, Doran, Minn., check out some items. More information about the Gardeners’ Market is available online.


