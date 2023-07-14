Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opens for season

Kathy Diekman, Chahinkapa Zoo director, finds the best bunch of carrots. Diekman and Mary Morris, Wahpeton, were among the shoppers when the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opened its 2023 season Thursday, July 13.
Rebekah Christensen, Richland-Wilkin Kinship director, and granddaughter Cambri, 6, look for some ideal beets. Behind the ladies is Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, who found a nice head of lettuce.
Judy Comings, Healing Arts Chiropractic in Wahpeton, chats with siblings Jackson and MaKayla Johnson of Wahpeton. Jackson is age 5 and MaKayla is age 8. The trio enjoyed talking about fun things like vegetables at the gardeners market. ‘I like green beans,’ Jackson said.
Jessica Kostuck, Breckenridge, Minn., is seen with many spreadable treats. The Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market is offered from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday in St. John’s Catholic Church’s east parking lot, Wahpeton.
Promising items that are “Local, Fresh, Good,” the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opened its 2023 season Thursday, July 13 in Wahpeton.
The Gardeners Market operates from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through September in the east parking lot of St. John’s Catholic Church. The lot is located at the intersection of Second Street North and Second Avenue North. On opening day, Second Street North off of Dakota Avenue was still temporarily closed.
EBT and SNAP are now accepted as means of payment at the Twin Towns Gardeners Market. Heidi Loll, the North Dakota State University’s food nutrition program agent in Richland County, North Dakota, was on hand to help.
“We are offering Double Up rewards with SNAP,” Loll said. “You can come and use your EBT. You’re able double up what you would spend, getting tokens that allow you to get twice as much of the fresh foods that you would get. They include fruits, vegetables, anything that you can eat right away without any added sugar or salt.”
Market visitors could also receive information on freezing or drying green beans, summer squash and other produce items. This information came from the Extension’s “Field to Fork” program.
Let’s freeze green beans!
• Select young, tender beans. Wash and remove ends.
• Leave whole, slice or cut into 1- to 1/2-inch lengths
• Blanch for three minutes, cool and drain.
• Package, seal and freeze.
“Blanching is the process of scalding vegetables in boiling water or steam for a short time prior to freezing,” the Extension states. “It stops enzyme actions that can cause loss of flavor, color and texture.”
Someone who likes green beans is Jackson Johnson, 5, Wahpeton. Jackson and his sister MaKayla, 8, had a good time talking with Judy Comings of Healing Arts Chiropractic in Wahpeton. The trio talked about vegetables, including how they can be fun to eat in a salad, on their own or especially fresh.
Market customers also included Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, who found an ideal bunch of carrots, Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, who found a nice head of lettuce, mother and daughter Michelle and Mikayla Snobl of Doran, Minnesota, and Richland-Wilkin Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen and her granddaughter Cambri, 6.
“She loves our local law enforcement,” Rebekah Christensen said about Cambri, who wore her own police uniform.
Cambri Christensen is excited to tell other Southern Red River Valley youth about why it’s a good thing to wear a helmet while riding a bike. Not only is is the safe and responsible thing to do, but if you’re seen by local law enforcement, you can get a coupon good at a participating Dairy Queen.
“It felt good being caught by the police for being good,” Cambri Christensen said.
For more information about the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market, visit Facebook or twintownsmarket.org.