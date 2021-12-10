Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It’s a busy month of festivities for Twin Towns residents and this week was no exception. The community enjoyed multiple Christmas programs and performances by area schools.

North Dakota State College of Science Performing Arts Department debuted their holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 7.

St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, held their Christmas program Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center, Wahpeton. St. Mary’s School Music Teacher Joni Biel led kindergarteners through songs like “I’m a Little Christmas Tree” and a “Christmas Jesus Loves Me.” Next, first-fifth graders performed “12 Days of Christmas (in Minnesota),” “Hot Chocolate” and “Happy Birthday, Dear Jesus.” Second-fourth graders performed “Christmastime,” featuring soloists Harper Heger and Tia Vogelbacher, and The Bell Street Boys.

The Bell Choir Carol Medley performed renditions of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” The Junior High Girls’ Choir performed “Noel,” and the Junior High Boys’ Choir sang “Whatcha Gonna Call That Baby Boy.” Together, the two choirs sang “Nutcracker Jingle” and “Hallelujah.” First through eighth grade sang “Little Drummer Boy,” and kindergarten and first grade performed “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The performance ended with a full rendition of “Joy to the World.”

Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton, performed their Kindergarten Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 9 at Wahpeton High School. Students in Zimmerman Elementary School kindergarten teacher Chandra Muller’s, Brenda Hill’s and Kayla Cook’s classes performed at 1 p.m. Students in Madison Honer’s and Vicki Olson’s classes performed at 2 p.m.

The children sang “Jingle Bell Stomp,” “Away in a Manger,” “March” from “The Nutcracker,” “Knock No More,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

St. John’s Catholic School, Wahpeton, Music teacher Alyson Jezusko led youth through their Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center. The event began with singing performances by St. John’s kindergarten, first and second graders.

While the third-sixth graders prepared to present “5G Christmas,” several students performed solos, duets and small group ensembles. Hailey Kurowski and Gabby Hendrickson performed “Jingle Bells” on flute; Liam Griffin played “Up on the Housetop” on piano; Booker Frolek strummed “Silent Night” on guitar Adalyn Picken wowed the crowd with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” on trumpet; Julia Dohman played “Winter’s Bells” on piano; another rendition of “Jingle Bells” was performed by Connor Ireland and Bryson Maudal on trumpet and Linnea Burgr on trombone; Kyera Loll played “Ode to Joy” on flute; Hailey Kurowski performed “Canon in D” on piano; and CoCo Comstock played “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” on violin.

Next, grades three-six performed “5G Christmas.” Faith (Isla Kaste) and Emma (Hendrickson) learned about the true meaning of Christmas from Nancy (Picken): giving, getting, grace, gratitude and glory.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments