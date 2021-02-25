Twin Towns have low chance for spring flooding

Unless there’s much precipitation over the next few weeks, it looks as though the Southern Red River Valley has a less than minor chance of experiencing spring flooding.
That’s according to a Thursday, Feb. 25 outlook issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). The region, which includes Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, is back in a warm-up cycle.
“(We) are likely to see a few cold snaps yet before the big thaw,” NWS Meteorologist Greg Gust stated. “It continues to be a very dry and low-snow winter.”
The threat for significant, impactful, snowmelt flooding is very low across all sub-basins and for the main stem Red River, Gust reported. Current conditions and short-range climate forecasts indicate that minor flooding is the predominant risk.
“Dry conditions have persisted across the basin since last fall. Soil moisture, base streamflow and current snowpack in virtually all sub-basin areas are near to below normal,” Gust wrote.
Warmer temperatures are expected over the next few weeks, followed by a spring season with near-normal temperatures and precipitation. The months of March, April and May are expected to have temperatures and precipitation near long-term normal levels.
“The spring snowmelt flood risk is currently quite low, running below long-term historical averages across all of the U.S. portions of the Red River and Devils Lake Basin,” Gust stated.
Although risks are low, flooding may occur. Thursday’s outlook included an appeal for Citizen Reporting for the Red River Flood (CRED). Described as a flexible, web-based app first developed for the 2013 Red River flood, CRED is free and can be obtained by visiting https://cred.wq.io/.
“It’s for you to provided CREDible crowdsourced images and reports of flood-related conditions around your area,” NWS stated.
CRED’s partners include the International Water Institute and Houston Engineering.
Snowmelt flooding depends on multiple components, including base streamflow, winter snowpack and frost depth.
“A mild early winter but with a very light and/or delayed snow cover has allowed for deep frost penetration in most areas,” NWS stated. “Frost depths range from 20 to 40 inches in most locations, with some lesser frost depths in upland areas on northwest Minnesota, where snowpack was slightly higher. Lake and river ice thicknesses are near normal and are quite variable.”
North Dakota tributaries have a particularly low overall potential for runoff, particularly tributaries in the east-central part of the state.
“Lower Sheyenne through east-central North Dakota (tributaries) have less dry soils and a light snowpack,” NWS stated.
The weather service is expected to issue its next spring flooding outlook by Thursday, March 11.
