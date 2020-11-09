Twin Towns keep their shopping local during 2-day event

Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual Shoppers on the Hunt event at nine local businesses on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7.
The event was started last year following the formation of the Twin Towns Business Partners, the chamber’s Executive Director Lisa Kunkel said.
The event was a play on the start of deer hunting season and featured “deer tags” that could be filled out at each participating business. If a shopper visited all nine participating businesses –– filling out their tag –– they were entered into a drawing to win a gift basket on Monday, Nov. 9. Kunkel said they got the idea from nearby Alexandria, Minnesota, which hosts a similar event.
Wahpeton resident Heather Woods took part in the event for the second year in a row and said she planned to visit every shop on the list. Some of the businesses she had never stepped foot in, Woods said.
“It [this event] gives me a reason to get out and support the businesses in the Twin Towns,” Woods said.
This year, it is more important than ever to shop local, Kunkel said. The COVID-19 crisis has presented economic challenges for local businesses, particularly in rural areas. Several businesses shut down in the Twin Towns area this year, like the theater in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Participating businesses included The Golden Rule, Farm City Supply, Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark, City Brew Hall, Breckenridge Drug, The Weathered Nest, Red Door Art Gallery and Healing Arts Chiropractic.
The Twin Towns were bustling on Saturday morning. Shoppers' hands were full, with many of them holding deer tags and shopping bags from multiple shops.
Jackie Mertes, owner of The Weathered Nest in Breckenridge, said her shop is just under a year old. COVID-19 has been difficult, she said, but as soon as she was able to reopen, shoppers returned and she was able to have a successful summer. And Shoppers on the Hunt has drawn even more people in than usual, Mertes said. One customer said shopping in Fargo is a zoo, as she perused Mertes’ store, a trend Kunkel hopes will continue.
“We’re experiencing people staying in town and shopping at our businesses so we love to have events to draw them in and give them another reason to stay in town,” Kunkel said. “Shopping local is good for our community, helps build our businesses, helps attract new businesses and also helps attract people just moving to the community.”
Judy McDougall, who has lived in Wahpeton for around 40 years, said she patronized four shops before calling it quits. It gave her an opportunity to get back into the local shops after some of them were closed for months. She left Hairetage Hallmark in Wahpeton with multiple bags, joking she’d need to hide them from her husband.
After a successful event last year, Kunkel had high hopes for this year, despite the pandemic. Participating businesses adhered to CDC guidelines, and since the event was spread out over two days, Kunkel said she expected a good amount of people to take part.
Mickie Mohs, owner of Indigo life + style in Wahpeton and member of the Twin Town Business Partners, said there was an influx of shoppers during the two-day event. Mohs said both years were successful, and she appreciates what the event can do for the local community.
“I like the chance to provide people a way to get out, to see what we’ve got in downtown Wahpeton and Breckenridge and give people a chance to do business locally,” Mohs said.
