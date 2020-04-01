Twin Towns businesses have decorated their storefronts with colorful heart displays as part of an online movement called #aworldofhearts. We took photos around Wahpeton and Breckenridge Tuesday of some of the displays. During the coronavirus pandemic, the hearts are a bright way to cheer up our days and connect us while we practice social distancing. Be smart and stay safe – we are Southern Valley Strong.
Twin Towns shows love with #aworldofhearts
