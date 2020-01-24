A man and woman were arrested in Breckenridge, Minnesota for possessing nearly 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, Nathan Stanley, 42, and Rhonda Dupras, 48, were arrested after the Breckenridge Police Department, Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) Drug Task Force and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search at a house in the 200 block of Ninth Street South in Breckenridge.
The three agencies found multiple people at the property and located approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine during their investigation, Breckenridge police stated. The suspected methamphetamine has a potential street value of roughly $5,000. The case is currently under investigation.
Stanley and Dupras were arrested for controlled substance crimes in the first degree and controlled substance crimes in the fifth degree. They are currently being held in the Wilkin County Jail.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
