Two Breckenridge drivers involved in crash on Highway 9

Timothy Christopher, 30, of Breckenridge, Minnesota was driving eastbound on Wilkin County Road 18 when he entered into an intersection, colliding with a Peterbilt semi truck at 11:24 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The driver of the semi, Donovan Conzemius, 61, also of Breckenridge, was traveling northbound on Highway 9 when the two collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol release.
Conzemius was transported to CHI St. Francis with non-life threatening injuries. Christopher sustained no injuries in the crash, the release stated. No alcohol was involved in the incident.
Wilkin County, ASI Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the incident.
