Two Breckenridge, Minnesota, residents were charged in Wilkin County District Court last week for multiple drug-related counts relating to incidents in late July.
Nicole Louise Hasse, 25, is charged with five felony counts, one gross misdemeanor and three misdemeanors. There are two felony charges for third degree possession of a schedule one or two narcotic, LSD, MDA or MDMA in a school, park or public housing zone. She is charged with a third count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, a felony. Fourth and fifth felony counts against her are fifth degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana. The sixth charge is endangering a child by possessing a controlled substance.
She is also facing charges of possess/control/manufacture/sell/furnish/dispense/dispose of of hypodermic needles/syringes, unlawful possession/sell/give away/barter/exchange/distribute of legend drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Jake Austin Robinson, 35, is charged with two felony counts, one gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. The first felony count is store meth paraphernalia in the presence of child or vulnerable adult, and the second felony count is fifth degree possession of not small amount of marijuana.
The gross misdemeanor charge is endanger child — permit present sale/possess controlled substance. A fourth count is a misdemeanor for possession of hypodermic syringes or needles and the fifth is a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The criminal complaint states that on July 30, 2019, members of the Breckenridge Police Department were traveling to Hasse and Robinson’s residence to execute a search warrant when they saw Robinson driving a Ford Windstar registered to Hasse.
They pulled Robinson’s van over and detained him. After he consented to them searching the van, law enforcement discovered drug-related paraphernalia and a plastic bag which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Later that afternoon, members of the Breckenridge Police Department and four SEMCA agents searched the house. Present at the house when law enforcement arrived were a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, children of Hasse and Robinson. Hasse’s mother answered the door for law enforcement and removed the children from the scene, the complaint states.
Hasse arrived at the house during the search and was detained. The officers found drug paraphernalia including, syringes, tin foil smoking devices and spoons, according to court documents.
Narcotics were also found, in addition to baggies with residue, burnt marijuana, baggie containing a small amount of a white crystalline substance and a baggie containing a white substance. Some of the substances tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.
The complaint states that several of the locations where drugs or drug paraphernalia were located were accessible by the children.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a warrant to receive data from the cell phone of a “known” drug dealer in Breckenridge, Minnesota. They saw that several text messages between Robinson and the dealer indicated that they had met for “transactions of illegal drugs.” They noticed that text messages from the dealer to a third party stated that “out of supply but he [the third party] could try Jake and Nicole,” the complaint states.
SEMCA conducted a garbage pull at the address at which Robinson and Hasse live. They found hypodermic needles and plastic bags on July 24, several days before law enforcement executed the search warrant.
Robinson and Hasse are scheduled to make their initial appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Wilkin County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.