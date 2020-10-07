A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man and woman have each been charged with third degree felony drug sale and depriving another of custodial or parental rights, a felony, after they allegedly shared marijuana with children and harbored a runaway child, according to the criminal complaint.
Brooke Grabow, 19, and Kevin Burdorf-Londo, 21, were also each charged with two gross misdemeanors and two petty misdemeanors related to drug possession and a disorderly home, the complaint stated.
Grabow and Burdorf-Londo’s first appearances in court were Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
A little after 11 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2020, an agent with the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) informed Breckenridge Police Department Officer Erich Doehling that he saw a child enter an apartment at the 300 block of Third Street North. The agent said the youth, 13, looked similar to a runaway boy, according to the criminal complaint.
At the apartment, Officer Doehling saw another youth, 14, riding a bike nearby and questioned him on the runaway boy. The youth said he knew the runaway boy was in the apartment, so Officer Doehling began escorting the youth to the apartment. The youth called someone and told them, “[We] are coming to the house,” and Officer Doehling saw another youth, 15, jump out the window of the apartment, the complaint stated.
The youth who jumped from the window told Officer Doehling the runaway boy was inside the apartment, the complaint stated.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, Wilkin County Sheriff's Deputy Ethan Mahrer and two SEMCA agents arrived at the scene to assist Officer Doehling. A SEMCA agent knocked on the door of the apartment and Grabow and Burdorf-Londo, the tenants, answered and said the missing boy was not in the apartment.
Grabow allowed the officers in the apartment where they found the boy hiding in the bedroom closet, the complaint stated. Grabow and Burdorf-Londo told Chief Karlgaard the boy arrived at their apartment the previous night, the complaint stated.
Chief Karlgaard arrested Grabow and Burdorf-Londo after observing marijuana paraphernalia in the apartment. Grabow said the officers would find about one gram of marijuana in the apartment, according to the complaint.
Officer Doehling asked the mothers of the two children he met outside of the apartment to come to the scene, the complaint stated. The two children were allowed to leave with their mothers, and Grabow and Burdorf-Londo were escorted to Wilkin County Jail, the complaint stated.
Officer Doehling received a search warrant to search the apartment and he found two glass bongs, containers with THC wax residue, a total of 27 vape pens, a box containing pipe cleaning tools, two butane torches, a glass pipe stem with burnt residue and rubber containers with THC wax in them, the complaint stated.
With permission from his parents and attorney, the boy told Chief Karlgaard he went to Grabow and Burdorf-Londo’s apartment around noon on Sept. 29, 2020, and told Grabow and Burdorf-Londo he had run away.
Burdorf-Londo allegedly threw the boy’s clothing in the river so police could not recognize him, and Grabow and Burdorf-Londo told people the boy was Grabow’s younger brother.
Breckenridge police interviewed Grabow on Oct. 2, 2020, and she told the detective she and Burdorf-Londo moved into the apartment in August 2020, the complaint states. Since then, the boy had been to the apartment four or five times, and when he showed up on Sept. 29, he allegedly told Grabow and Burdorf-Londo he was in trouble and needed a place to stay, she told investigators.
Burdorf-Londo said he believed the runaway boy to be 13 years old and that he thought the boy was being abused at home, the complaint stated.
Grabow said she did not know police were searching for the boy and that he stayed at their apartment until police found him on Oct. 1, 2020, court documents state. When the boy arrived at their apartment, Grabow and Burdorf-Londo allegedly took him with them to pick up marijuana.
The complaint stated minors routinely spend time at the apartment. Burdorf-Londo confirmed that a group of children, who he estimated to be 13- to 16-year-olds, frequent their apartment. Burdorf-Londo allegedly said he has shared marijuana with minors and occasionally receives money in return, the complaint stated.
Grabow and Burdorf-Londo are scheduled for their initial appearance in Wilkin County District Court on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
The maximum penalty for felony drug sale to a person under 18-years-old is no more than 20 years, or to payment of a fine of not more than $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony depriving custodial or parental rights-cause child being runaway is no more than two years, or to payment of a fine of not more than $4,000, or both.
The gross misdemeanor charges have a penalty of no more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for the petty misdemeanor charges is a $300 fine.
