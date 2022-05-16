Pastor Paul Oman discusses the painting he created during a Sunday, May 15 service at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. The painting will be divided into two and given to both Bethel Lutheran and Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minn. With Oman are, from left, Pastor Phil Blom, Bethel, and Pastor Ale Tulu, Breckenridge.
Every so often, a near-hush fell over the crowd during a 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, May 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. It was not a total hush, nor should it have been. All were encouraged to listen for and to the brushstrokes made by a visiting painter.
Pastor Paul Oman shared the service with Pastors Phil Blom, Bethel, and Ale Tulu, Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. In just over an hour, Oman created a painting honoring the two communities, the Red River of the North they share, and Jesus Christ.
“This is an absolute joy to be able to share in the Gospel with you and to be able to see your two communities come together for something like this,” Oman said. “It’s really a dream that I’ve had, with the communities I’ve traveled to, but you would be surprised by how seldom it happens.”
The Holy Spirit was at work Sunday, Oman told the audience. He saw the nearness of God for Bethel and Breckenridge Lutheran’s members.
Oman, based in Deer Park, Wisconsin, holds “Drawn to the Word” workshops, retreats, painting demonstrations and other ministry events to “(bring) the Word of God to life before your eyes.” He had a surprise for Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
“Though it’s one painting, this canvas will be split so half will go with Breckenridge and the other half will remain here. I was really trying to create two compositions in one.”
Oman’s painting was presented live both in-person and on Wahpeton’s public access channel. The broadcast has been archived and is available at Bethel Lutheran Church’s YouTube channel.
“What’s fun is bringing the two churches together,” Bethel parishioner Angie Cruff said. “It’s been beautiful to see the community and connection, as well as the art being created before you. When you read the Bible, you remember to think in pictures. To see that picture develop in front of you is like seeing that Bible story come to life.”
Blom was thrilled to have his longtime friend Oman at Bethel.
“I’m so glad to have him here for this beautiful moment, in bringing Bethel and Breckenridge Lutheran together. I’ve served both congregations in the last two years and I’m so blessed that they are united in this moment,” Blom said.
