Two commissioners receive industry awards

Two members of the Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission received Public Service awards from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Steve Downer, associate executive director with MMUA, surprised Gordon Martinson and Glenn Rakow with the awards during the commission meeting.
“For as long as I can remember, Breckenridge Public Utilities has been a stalwart and unwavering supporter of MMUA and we really appreciate it,” Downer said. “That goes back to Jeff Muehler, who was our president 30-some years ago, Dale Peterson was on our board. Gordon Martinson and Glenn Rakow have always been there as near as i can remember. I’m glad I have this opportunity to come up and acknowledge not only their contributions and support but Breckenridge as a whole.”
He presented the awards to Martinson and Rakow and thanked them for their contributions and support the goals and purposes of MMUA and municipally-owned public utilities. Martinson has served on Breckenridge’s commission since 1982 and Rakow since 1994.
“Any time I get any kind of award, it isn’t so much because of what I’ve done so much, but with the help of other people. This board has been a tremendous help and get me to those meetings,” Martinson said. “To persuade me to go, maybe, so that’s what it is. It’s an award for all us really, not just me.”
In 2018, Martinson was honored with a Community Leader award from Missouri River Energy Services during their annual meeting in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In other news, the commission reviewed the bills and claims and heard feedback from a customer service workshop attended by a public utilities employee.
Director of Public Services Neil Crocker gave electric and water crew updates. The electrical crew is working on getting infrastructure laid in for the walking path lighting system. Light poles are scheduled for delivery in mid-September and he expects everything will be installed and hooked up within a month.
A small building was constructed underneath the water tower to house all the controls of the old water plant to give total separation to that building in the event it is sold or demolished.
The commission also reviewed and approved the 2020 budget.
A review of the MMUA annual meeting was given by Crocker, who said his biggest takeaway was the topic of the growth of the electric vehicle industry and how public utilities will address it, plan for charging stations, and other related issues to consider.
The commission next meets at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.