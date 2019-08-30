Two injured in overnight high-speed pursuit through Breckenridge

Two men are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after leading police on a chase through Breckenridge, Minnesota, overnight Thursday and then losing control of the vehicle, which rolled.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said officers initiated a traffic stop at 12:32 a.m. Aug. 30 on a 2002 Chevy SUV. The driver attempted to evade the officer, which resulted in a pursuit.
The pursuit began on the north side of Breckenridge, reaching speeds of 90-100 miles per hour, and ended just outside city limits on the south side of Breckenridge at the intersection of County Road 9 and 360th Street. The SUV was traveling westbound on 360th Street when it left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a field on the west side of County Road 9, Karlgaard said.
Officers located two adult male occupants inside the vehicle, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old. Extrication was used to remove one of the occupants, and both were transported by ambulance. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police vehicles were not involved in the crash and no officers were injured during the incident.
In addition to Breckenridge Police Department, responding agencies were the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Breckenridge Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Inc.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident, Karlgaard said, which is currently under investigation. The identities of the suspects have not been released by law enforcement yet.
