Two Kindred men injured in one vehicle rollover crash

Two Kindred, North Dakota men received non-life threatening injuries in an alcohol-related one vehicle rollover crash Wednesday, Sept. 16 outside Kindred.
At approximately 7 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on 52nd St. SE about a half mile west of Kindred. The vehicle was driven by Scott Heath, 52, Kindred. Both Heath and his passenger, Kenneth Dilley, 54, Kindred, were wearing a seatbelt.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch where the vehicle rolled over,” the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. “The vehicle came to rest upright in a sugar beet field.”
Heath was flown to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. Dilley was transported by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center. Heath was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kindred Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance and Sanford Air Med responded.
