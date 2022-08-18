Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two men were booked into Wilkin County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 16, on felony vehicle theft and fifth degree drug possession. The defendants both had their first appearance in Wilkin County District Court Thursday, Aug. 18, and will both be seen for an initial appearance - rule 8 Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Noah Barner, 18, is from Owatonna, Minnesota, and faces three felony charges. Gabriel Luka, 24, is from Fargo and will face two felony charges along with a misdemeanor and two petty misdemeanor charges.



Tags

Load comments