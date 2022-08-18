Two men were booked into Wilkin County Jail Tuesday, Aug. 16, on felony vehicle theft and fifth degree drug possession. The defendants both had their first appearance in Wilkin County District Court Thursday, Aug. 18, and will both be seen for an initial appearance - rule 8 Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Noah Barner, 18, is from Owatonna, Minnesota, and faces three felony charges. Gabriel Luka, 24, is from Fargo and will face two felony charges along with a misdemeanor and two petty misdemeanor charges.
Wilkin County deputies stopped the pair on I-94 for speeding. The driver, Luka, told the deputies he did not have a license, the criminal complaint stated.
Deputies reported Luka and Barner appeared nervous, the pair reportedly shaking, sweating and mumbling when they spoke. After deputies had dispatchers run the vehicle’s information, they found out it had been reported stolen that day out of Owatonna.
Luka claimed the car belonged to Barner’s girlfriend, while Barner told deputies it belonged to a friend of his. According to the complaint, Barner’s friend appeared to be the registered owner of the vehicle.
After deputies confirmed Luka’s identity, they found his license had been suspended out of Maine, according to the complaint. During the arrest, deputies found small blue pills marked with M30, which Barner identified as counterfeit Percocet.
The complaint states that if the pills were actually counterfeit Percocet, they would contain two schedule II controlled substances, oxycodone and fentanyl. True Percocet contains oxycodone and acetaminophen.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the car Wednesday, Aug. 17, and found drug paraphernalia including straws with white powder on them, vaping devices containing waxy substance and an empty pill bottle. Deputies also found a bag filled with green leafy substance and a backpack filled with fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention kit and three bottles of Naloxone HCI, the complaint states.
Court documents state County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will prosecute both cases. A defense attorney has not been listed for Luka but Barner has requested and will be granted a public defender.
The maximum for both felony theft and fifth degree drug possession is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
Bail for Luka and Barner has been set for $20,000 with no conditions, $5,000 with conditions or $750 in cash bail with conditions.
