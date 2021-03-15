Two Minn-Dak employees treated for smoke inhalation Monday

Firefighters from Dwight, North Dakota, and Wahpeton responded to an unknown pressure event Monday, March 15 at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, located north of Wahpeton.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:16 a.m. Monday. An unknown equipment failure caused an explosion of dust in a powdered sugar packaging location, Dwight Fire Chief Andy Gregor said.
“We were there to check for any smoldering,” Gregor said. “I called Wahpeton for any possible assistance.”
Two Minn-Dak employees were taken to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota, for smoke inhalation. As of midday Monday, Gregor said, it looked like they’d be just fine.
The last firefighters left the scene at 11 a.m. Monday. In addition to the firefighters, Ambulance Service Inc. responded.
