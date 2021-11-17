Two new Wahpeton police officers were sworn into office Monday, Nov. 15. The city council and guests watched as Gage Miller and Lindsey Jourdan took their oaths.
Miller and Jourdan’s joining continues what Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson called an unprecedented year. With their hiring, the department has made four hires in one year, which is believed to be a new record. Thorsteinson has been with the department since 1979.
“I’m proud to say that of the four we’ve hired, every one of them has been top notch,” Thorsteinson said. “I’m really excited about the quality of people that I’m fortunate to work with.”
The Wahpeton Police Department previously gained Officer Thomas Doboyou Jr. in July and Officer Christopher Huard in May. Monday’s swearing in was administered by Assistant City Attorney Will Budke.
Miller, formerly a member of the police department in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was joined by fiancee Neriah Weinkauf and daughter Maizie. A Wahpeton Police Department tradition continued as Weinkauf pinned on Miller’s badge.
“Lindsey is new to the community but is fitting in real well,” Thorsteinson said.
With a 7-0 vote, the council approved a maintenance agreement for the city’s folding and inserting machine. Wahpeton is terminating its current agreement with Dakota Mailing & Shipping Equipment and entering into a new agreement with Dakota Business Solutions. The terminated agreement included an annual fee of $1,003. The new agreement has an annual fee of $996, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
The council also unanimously approved Resolution No. 3814, regarding a contract for the construction of improvement to Loy Avenue and 12th Street North. The district will receive water, street, streetlights, storm sewer and sanitary sewer upgrades, council members learned.
Other unanimously approved motions, which Daily News previously reported were all first recommended at a prior committee of the whole meeting, included:
• scheduling a 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 public hearing on Ordinance No. 1027, concerning 5G and small wireless facilities
• scheduling a 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 public hearing on Ordinance No. 993, concerning annexation of Wahpeton Community Development Corporation land as part of the city of Wahpeton
• withdrawing from the Red River Valley Water Supply Project
• entering into a well field cost share agreement with the North Dakota State Water Commission, with matching funding from the city’s sales tax for economic development fund
• approving the request for proposals to perform construction engineering services for Wahpeton’s downtown side streets reconstruction project, as well as proceeding with the project
• approving a revised map of Wahpeton’s wards, contingent upon the Dec. 6 annexation proceedings; if approved, the 1st Ward would include Wahpeton’s southwestern-most land, the 2nd Ward would recede on its northwestern-most portion, the 3rd Ward would expand slightly west at its approximate midpoint and the 4th Ward would extend its southwest to include the proposed annexed land; each ward would have an estimated population of 2,002 residents
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals to council sub-committees. They include the closeout of a contract for management of the 400 block in downtown Wahpeton and an update of housing and lot availability, both to be discussed by the city finance committee.
Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, continued a family tradition. He brought his daughter Paula to Monday’s meeting. Paula Goltz and her older brother, Sebastian, are elementary-aged and getting an idea of how local government works.
Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Thursday, Nov. 25-Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Two days prior to Thanksgiving, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Heritage Square will host the annual city Christmas tree lighting. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., with the actual lighting at 6 p.m. Following the downtown lighting, the free Holiday Lane lights and decorations attraction opens in Chahinkapa Park. Holiday Lane is located off of Second Street North and can be viewed nightly through December 31.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.
