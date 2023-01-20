Two new, seven open charges for Wahpeton woman

Christa Azure.

A Wahpeton woman faces two new felony charges in Richland County District Court. Four prior cases for seven felony and misdemeanor charges are also listed as open according to court records.

Christa Lynn Azure, 31, had her initial appearance Thursday, Jan. 19. She has been charged with unauthorized use of personal identifying information, a class B-level felony, and possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class C-level felony.



Tags