Two new, seven open charges for Wahpeton woman

A Wahpeton woman faces two new felony charges in Richland County District Court. Four prior cases for seven felony and misdemeanor charges are also listed as open according to court records.
Christa Lynn Azure, 31, had her initial appearance Thursday, Jan. 19. She has been charged with unauthorized use of personal identifying information, a class B-level felony, and possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class C-level felony.
Based on the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Azure allegedly used the name and Social Security number of an individual to open a credit card in that person’s name. This was done in January 2022 without the victim’s authorization. When the victim reported the fraudulent activity, documentation provided showed Azure’s home address and contact information, according to a criminal complaint.
“(The victim) stated that the balance on the card was approximately $3,600,” the complaint stated.
An investigation between the Wahpeton Police Department and SEMCA drug task force also states that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Azure allegedly committed the second or subsequent offense of possessing non-marijuana paraphernalia. On that day, police department and North Dakota Parole and Probation officers made contact with Azure at her Wahpeton residence.
“Ms. Azure had several warrants for her arrest,” the complaint stated. “A probation search was conducted and during that search, Ms. Azure was found in possession of two clear glass smoking devices with methamphetamine residue and one used syringe; and in addition, a green leafy substance and what appeared to be marijuana paraphernalia.”a
In June 2022, Azure entered not guilty pleas for one count each of possessing non-marijuana paraphernalia, possessing less than a half-ounce of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The latter two are infraction-level offenses.
In December 2021, Azure entered an amended guilty plea for child neglect-parental care, a class C felony. She was sentenced to 300 days confinement with the Richland County Jail, 299 days suspended, with credit for one day served. Azure was also ordered to complete three years supervised probation and a chemical dependency evaluation. The charge was then deemed a misdemeanor rather than a felony.
“If defendant meets the criteria, she shall participate and successfully complete Richland County Treatment Court,” records state.
The sentencing was concurrent with sentencing for three other charges: endangerment of child or vulnerable adult, a class C felony also subsequently reduced to misdemeanor status, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, in that situation, a class A misdemeanor, and fraudulent practices in urine testing, also a class A misdemeanor.
An attorney for Azure’s defense regarding the two new charges has not been named as of Friday, Jan. 20. She has previously been represented by Public Defender Don Krassin. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Daniel Narum presided Thursday. Judge Bradley Cruff presided over Azure’s previous court appearances.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Azure was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Friday, Jan. 20.