“The Cop and The Ex-Criminal: An Unlikely Friendship” is coming to the Southern Red River Valley for two nights only.

A free event featuring retired police officer Dan Donlin and ex-criminal Tyler Auck, the experience will include “a message of hope and recovery from addiction.” Guests are invited to Wyndmere Public School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, or the Wahpeton Event Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.



Tags