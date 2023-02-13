“The Cop and The Ex-Criminal: An Unlikely Friendship” is coming to the Southern Red River Valley for two nights only.
A free event featuring retired police officer Dan Donlin and ex-criminal Tyler Auck, the experience will include “a message of hope and recovery from addiction.” Guests are invited to Wyndmere Public School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, or the Wahpeton Event Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
“This story is more than just a criminal and a cop,” Auck stated on the event poster. “It is about breaking down the barriers our communities face every day. It shows that change is possible, and no matter how far down the hole of addiction and pain we fall, there is hope!”
Auck and Donlin recently talked about their history together, speaking for and with audiences and the experience of telling their story.
“During our first encounters, it was usually dark and there was lots of law enforcement surrounding me,” Auck said about “meeting” Donlin. “Except, of course, for all the flashing lights. I was usually under the influence of something and not typically interested in putting a face to a name. His name just always seemed to find its way onto my paperwork when I was released.”
Donlin also doesn’t have a specific memory of first meeting Auck. What he does remember is that it was likely when Auck was a student at Bismarck High School.
“It was more about the police having to ‘deal with’ Tyler so often during this span. At this time in high school, Tyler was involved in a few fights, both at school and around town,” Donlin said.
Auck and Donlin didn’t exactly share a lowest moment together, Donlin said, but there were some tough times.
“Because of Tyler’s fights with various individuals in town, there was also a group from Minot, North Dakota, who went by the name ‘The Raiders’ and was known as a loose-knit gang, if you will. They had no issues with committing violence on individuals of their choosing,” Donlin said.
Law enforcement intelligence gathering revealed that the Raiders were coming to Bismarck one weekend to “take care of Tyler!” They would be well-armed, with chains, knives and guns. The information was corroborated in both Minot and Bismarck, resulting in the Bismarck Police Department setting up a special operation, including overtime detail, surveillance and being especially present in the areas where an encounter was most likely to take place.
“Let’s just say Main Avenue in Bismarck was full of marked and unmarked units over this particular weekend,” Donlin said. “This was quite a stir Tyler caused, and yes, there were contacts made with some of the Raiders in town that weekend. I do not recall whether any arrests were made or not, as it was so long ago now.”
Besides sharing a friendship with Auck and continuing to tell their story, Donlin says the men’s best moment together is when they reunited in September 2015. He had not heard about Auck in years.
“I learned he was sober, had a family and was studying to be a licensed addiction counselor. I was so shocked, yet so joyed, to hear about his road to recovery. It was a true miracle,” Donlin said.
Interacting with audience members while sharing his and Donlin’s story has been amazing, Auck said. Most evenings result in a line of people waiting to either share their pride in Auck’s recovery or share their own personal stories of substance use or a loved one’s struggles.
“Most people praise law enforcement and tell me that it is amazing that Dan and I are working together to make a difference,” Auck said. “Pain is something that we can all relate to and when we share our pain, it brings us together and provides hope that things will get better. People always want to know more about our story.”
Audience reactions have been wonderful, Donlin said. Many people tend to feel alone when battling with their own or a loved one’s addiction. After sharing his and Auck’s story, they see they are not alone and that there is hope.
“This is breaking down the stigma of addiction,” Donlin said. “The funny thing is, Tyler and I have both been in uncomfortable circumstances during our presentations.”
For Auck, it was a presentation before the North Dakota Sheriffs’ Association, with an audience that was entirely either sheriffs or deputies. It was not the normal comfortable environment for Auck.
“In fact, when we were walking through the parking lot to go into the hotel where we would be presenting, Tyler observed all the police cars and said, ‘I haven’t seen this many police cars, all for me, in a long time!’ That was hilarious,” Donlin said.
On the other side of the coin, Donlin and Auck have also presented inside jails and prisons. Because of this, Donlin has run into people he arrested or helped arrest in the past.
“It was not such a comfortable situation for me,” Donlin said. “However, each and every time, some of the attendees approached us and thanked us. That makes all the difference in the world.”
Wyndmere Public School is located at 101 Date Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota. The Wahpeton Event Center is located at 995 21st Ave. N., Wahpeton. Doors for the Wahpeton event open at 6 p.m. and there will be information booths. Events are sponsored by the Richland County Health Department and Wyndmere/Barney Ambulance.
“This effort is associated with North Dakota’s State Opioid Response Grant (SOR), funded by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) (and) administered through the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services,” according to pre-event information.
Healthcare and law enforcement organizations deal with substance use and mental health-related issues every day, Auck said.
“We are all affected by these issues, and any time we can work together is a win,” Auck said. “The Richland County Health Department is doing an amazing thing bringing people together to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Drug and alcohol addiction is first and foremost a medical health issue, Donlin said.
“It is so closely tied to mental health, depression and other mental health diagnoses, many of which can lead to suicide,” Donlin said. “Of course, there’s the criminal side of drugs and alcohol, but society must attack this issue on the mental health side of the equation. A common saying in law enforcement is that, ‘We cannot arrest our way our of this.’”
The mental health industry, law enforcement industry and legislators need to work together to attack the issue of addiction, Donlin said. He uses the word “attack” with a purpose, because that is that is happening to society.
“Drug and alcohol addition ‘attacks’ us and our loved ones,” Donlin said. “It’s even killing us in record numbers. We damn well better aggressively ‘attack’ this issue for the benefit and welfare of our children.”
For Donlin, sharing the story of the “Cop and the Ex-Criminal” is about demonstrating that addiction is not an issue for the addict and their family to figure out.
“Law enforcement plays a vital role in helping people who are struggling in addiction and law enforcement needs to do with compassion and understanding, and without being judgmental,” Donlin said.
It is definitely a blessing to be given the opportunity to share his and Donlin’s story, Auck said.
“There is nothing easy about sharing some of the most difficult times in my life with a room full of people that I have never met,” Auck said. “Every time I have to fight through fear and anxiety, but it is definitely worth it, to be able to share my successes as well as my failures and to hopefully make a difference in someone’s life that is struggling or needs some hope.”
Auck and Donlin are working on breaking down the stigma of addiction and mental health and showing that all can work together, Auck said. It doesn’t matter if someone wears a badge or is struggling with behavioral health issues.
“This is not an us versus them problem, it’s a human issue, and we all need to find a way to come together to fight this fight. It is destroying our communities and loved ones,” Auck said. “No matter how far down the hole of addiction and mental health we fall, there’s always hope. We are never alone.”