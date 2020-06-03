Two semi trucks and a van were involved in an afternoon accident taking place Tuesday, June 2 outside Hankinson, North Dakota.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a van was traveling east on North Dakota County Road 15 and approaching an intersection. At the same time, a northbound semi was traveling on County Road 1.
The van pulled out in front of the semi and was hit by the truck, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. To alleviate further damage, the semi swerved into the opposite lane, placing it in the path of another semi traveling southbound on County Road 1.
“That (southbound) semi ended up in the ditch,” Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl said. “The striking semi ended up in the other ditch, along with the van.”
The van came to rest against a fence, which had a post cut to assist first responders. The van’s passenger did not need to be extricated from the vehicle. The passenger was transported by ambulance with no life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Hankinson Fire Department and Hankinson Ambulance responded.
“The semi drivers were very alert and practiced excellent defensive driving,” Ruhl said. “The southbound driver took the ditch without creating another accident.”
The names of the semi and van drivers, as well as the injured passenger, were not available as of Wednesday, June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.