Two St. Cloud men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Breck

Two men from St. Cloud, Minnesota, were arrested on suspicion of burglary after they allegedly broke into a camper in Breckenridge, Minnesota, according to a criminal complaint.
Gregory Robert Weitzel, 59, and Douglas Charles Hicks, 58, were each charged with third-degree felony burglary and felony possession of burglary or theft tools, according to court documents. Weitzel was also charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs — marijuana and misdemeanor drugs possession — over 1.4 grams of marijuana. Hicks was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs — methamphetamine and petty misdemeanor drugs possession — small amount of marijuana.
On the evening of Jan. 29, 2022, Breckenridge Police Officers Scott Johnson and Alec Gjerdevig responded to a report of a white truck circling a property on the 1400 block of Beede Avenue in Breckenridge, the complaint stated. Gjerdevig found the white truck in the driveway of the residence. Weitzel was sitting in the driver’s seat.
Weitzel alleged he and Hicks were looking for a phone and mentioned the name of a woman — later identified as the homeowner. Hicks appeared on the east side of the residence, out of breath and wearing a headlamp. He got into the truck and also alleged they were looking for a phone, the complaint stated.
Gjerdevig talked to both Weitzel and Hicks. Hicks said they had allegedly smoked marijuana at Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge, prior to showing up at the residence. Hicks was patted down and placed in the back of a squad car while Gjerdevig searched the truck. The police officer found a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, two sandwich bags containing 1.9 ounces of marijuana and miscellaneous tools.
Johnson talked to Weitzel who said a camper parked behind the residence belonged to an individual who used to date the aforementioned woman. Weitzel said the individual allegedly took some items of his after doing some flooring work for him, the complaint stated.
Weitzel said he was only trying to get his items back and did not want the police involved. He claimed he and Hicks were in the area and went to look in the camper for Hicks’ phone and Weitzel’s items, which allegedly included diamonds, tools, pills, a gun and coins, according to the complaint. Weitzel allegedly texted the woman he was trying to get items he believed were at her house.
Hicks said the door to the camper was unlocked and already damaged. Police officers noticed the rear door of the camper had been forced open with a flat, blunt object. Weitzel and Hicks were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police found a yellow, flat bar consistent with the paint transfer and marks on the camper’s door. They also spoke to the woman who stated Weitzel and Hicks did not mention planning to go to her house.
Weitzel has a prior conviction for fourth-degree felony controlled substance in Benton County, Minnesota.
Both Weitzel and Hicks had their first appearance in court Feb. 1. Their initial appearance — rule 8 will take place Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The maximum penalty for third-degree felony burglary is imprisonment for not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of burglary or theft tools is imprisonment for not more than three years, or to payment of a fine of $5,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fifth-degree felony drugs — not a small amount of marijuana is imprisonment for not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana is no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
