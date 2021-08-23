Two Wahpeton employees honored as Sanford Health Network Employees of the Year

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford Health recently honored two Wahpeton, North Dakota employees with Sanford Health Network Employee of the Year awards.
“These employees exemplify the Sanford Health values of calling, courage, family, community, service, resolve and advancement. The purpose of this award is to recognize a Sanford Health network leader who consistently demonstrates exceptional performance in a manner that promotes a positive environment involving our staff, physicians, patients and visitors,” said Bruce Viessman, vice president of operations for the Sanford Health network. “They also act as positive ambassadors to their community.”
Kari Foertsch, RN, was named Sanford Health Network Clinical Employee of the Year. She is the family medicine nurse at the Sanford Health Wahpeton Clinic. The announcement was made at a surprise event on Aug. 16, with network and clinic leaders, her coworkers and several family members present.
“There are numerous examples of how Kari has made our clinic in Wahpeton better – through her assistance with the rollout for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to her positive interactions with staff and patients that really impact the pulse of our organization. She is an informal leader and go-to resource,” said Brittany Jaehning, Wahpeton clinic director. “Additionally, Kari is active in her community, volunteering for various things within her church and children's school. Kari provides compassion and empathy to everyone around her. She also connects to people on a personal level and remembers the small details. It is those small details that matter to our patients.”
Jaehning herself was named Sanford Health Network Management Employee of the Year. She is the clinic director at Sanford Health Wahpeton Clinic.
“Brittany is a positive and forward thinking leader. She never accepts excuses and always finds a way to get the job done. She raises her staff up to the same standard and truly leads by example. Brittany is a leader you want to follow and someone who makes you want to be a better person and employee through her actions every day,” said Lindsay Miller, Sanford Wahpeton clinic nursing supervisor. “Brittany is active in community organizations and serves on several outside committees to promote communication and teamwork within the community. She is a humble, selfless and engaged leader who truly cares for her staff and patients.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.