FARGO — Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols to enforce the law on distracted driving for the U Drive U Text. U Pay enforcement period Sept. 4-30.
Distracted driving is dangerous and often deadly. During April’s enforcement period, 174 citations were issued for distracted driving. Distracted driving takes on many forms; however, texting is one of the most common across the nation and is illegal in North Dakota.
“Take personal responsibility when you drive and put your phone on silent, so you aren’t tempted to check it while driving or even when stopped at a stop sign or red light,” said Sgt. Brandie Dixon of the NDSU Police Department. “It will take all drivers making conscious decisions of driving distraction free to meet the goal of Vision Zero.”
This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.
