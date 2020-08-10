U.S. Census Bureau launches ’STOP THE KNOCK’

The 2020 Census helps ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities in the United States.

DALLAS — The U.S. Census Bureau has launched its STOP THE KNOCK campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage residents to respond to the Census now to lessen the possibility of a Census employee knocking on their door. Census takers began going door to door in North Dakota on July 30, 2020.

North Dakota residents can complete their 2020 Census by visiting 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Currently, the self-response rate in North Dakota is 62.3 percent, which is less than the national response rate of 62.8 percent.

For more information, residents can go to 2020census.gov.

