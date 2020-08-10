U.S. Census Bureau launches ’STOP THE KNOCK’

DALLAS — The U.S. Census Bureau has launched its STOP THE KNOCK campaign. The campaign is designed to encourage residents to respond to the Census now to lessen the possibility of a Census employee knocking on their door. Census takers began going door to door in North Dakota on July 30, 2020.
North Dakota residents can complete their 2020 Census by visiting 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Currently, the self-response rate in North Dakota is 62.3 percent, which is less than the national response rate of 62.8 percent.
The 2020 Census helps ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities in the United States, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year for the area and state of North Dakota.
For more information, residents can go to 2020census.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.