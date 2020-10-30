U.S. presidency, ND gubernatorial among Tuesday's big races

North Dakota voters have the opportunity to decide leadership of both their state and the United States this election season.
Among 2020's races are for the U.S. presidency, which has three candidates on the North Dakota ballot. Republican incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence, running for a second term, face Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as well as Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and running mate Spike Cohen.
In North Dakota, incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford are also running for a second term. The Republicans face Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidates Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek and certified write-in candidates Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden.
Four voting centers will be available Tuesday, Nov. 3 in Richland County, North Dakota. They are the Blikre Activity Center, 1098 14th Ave. N., Wahpeton; Colfax Community Center, 2019 Broadway St., Colfax, North Dakota; Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave., Hankinson, North Dakota; and Wyndmere Fire Hall, 441 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Local voting centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Some North Dakota polling locations may close as late as 9 p.m. that evening.
In addition to being filled out at a voting center, ballots can also be returned at any of five secure drop off locations throughout Richland County.
The locations are a dropbox at the northwest corner of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton; the night book dropbox of the Hankinson City Library, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson; the utility dropbox of Lidgerwood City Hall, 15 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota; the utility dropbox of Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere; and the utility dropbox of the Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, North Dakota.
Postage is not required when using a dropbox, Daily News previously reported. Ballots must be returned to the auditor's office or postmarked before Tuesday.
As of press time, President Trump is expected to hold 10 rallies between Sunday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 2. The most rallies, three total, are scheduled for Michigan, including a final rally Monday in Grand Rapids. Other rallies will be held in the likely battleground states of Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
In addition to the presidential race and gubernatorial races nationwide, Election Day will also determine whether or not the U.S. Senate retains its Republican majority or if the U.S. House of Representatives retains its Democratic majority.
The 117th U.S. Congress is scheduled to begin Jan. 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly will open Jan. 5, 2021, the same day as the annual State of the State Address. Fifteen days later, the next presidential inauguration will take place in Washington.
