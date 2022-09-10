While campaigning for the presidency, Joe Biden promised to provide student debt relief. Nearly two years into his term, he has finally acted on this promise. Announcing his decision Aug. 24, borrowers may have up to $20,000 forgiven based on their income and the type of loan they received.
Folks with federal non-Pell Grant loans will see $10,000 in loan forgiveness and those with Pell Grants will see $20,000 in forgiveness if their income does not surpass the threshold. In an effort to prevent high-income earners from getting unnecessary help, only individuals making less than $125,000 annually or $250,000 for couples, will be able to receive this forgiveness.
According to the White House, if all borrowers claim the relief they’re entitled to it will affect nearly 43 million people, target low-and-middle-income borrowers, help all ages and advance racial equity. By targeting relief to those with the highest economic need, the administration believes it will narrow the racial wealth gap in the nation.
Folks across the nation with overwhelming student loan debts have some relief in sight, however, this long-awaited forgiveness program has been the target of intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.
“This tuition bailout is going to cost at least $300 billion and will primarily help the top 60% of earners, according to a Penn Wharton analysis,” Minnesota Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-7) stated. “In order to pay for this, all taxpayers — many who likely never had college loan debts or already paid theirs off — will take on the debt of a select, often well-off few.”
However, this can be misleading as the same study says it will primarily affect 73.8% of the lowest three income groups, and affect 26.2% of the next three income groups.
Moreover, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, those with some college experience, all the way up to a Master’s degree, earn an average of between $39,900-69,700. The 60th percentile of income earners will be the most affected by this forgiveness, which, according to the Penn Wharton analysis, would place them smack dab in the middle of Forbes’ average income for people who have been to college.
“Furthermore, this plan may not even be legal. It is very likely we are going to find that the president may not have the authority to forgive student loan debt,” Fischbach stated further. “This would likely need to be done through an act of Congress.”
Fiscal and Republican leaders throughout the country have been questioning the legality of this move made at the executive level without seeing congressional action, New York Times reported. Lawsuits are expected to pop up once more information on the plan has been released, yet experts aren’t sure who the plaintiff of these cases would be.
No lawsuits have been filed yet, but are expected to come in as soon as possible.
If lawsuits aren’t fruitful, the loan forgiveness is expected to be taxable in a few states, including Minnesota. According to CNBC, some states may consider this forgiveness as income and expect taxes to be paid upon it. There is still time for these rules to change as nothing is set in stone quite yet.
The White House will make more information available in the coming weeks.
