While campaigning for the presidency, Joe Biden promised to provide student debt relief. Nearly two years into his term, he has finally acted on this promise. Announcing his decision Aug. 24, borrowers may have up to $20,000 forgiven based on their income and the type of loan they received.

Folks with federal non-Pell Grant loans will see $10,000 in loan forgiveness and those with Pell Grants will see $20,000 in forgiveness if their income does not surpass the threshold. In an effort to prevent high-income earners from getting unnecessary help, only individuals making less than $125,000 annually or $250,000 for couples, will be able to receive this forgiveness.



