Unanimous votes when Wahp. City Council met

All Wahpeton City Council members were present and all motions received unanimous, 8-0, votes when the council met Monday, Oct. 4. Here’s a rundown of the votes, which approved:
• Resolution No. 3805, which will funding the Loy Avenue and 12th Street North street improvement project ST19-249; the vote approved issuing bond Series 2021B, for $1,964,000, and Series 2021C, for $1,103,000
• the appointment of one inspector, two judges and two clerks for Wahpeton’s special election to be held Tuesday, Oct. 26; the individuals will be decided by Finance Director and City Auditor Darcie Huwe, who also serves as Wahpeton’s election official, City Attorney Brittany Hatting said; Huwe was absent Monday
• the application for a home renovation project loan; the home in question is located in the 900 block of Fourth Street South
• a development agreement with Brookstone Property, Fargo, for the third phase of the Westdale housing development in northwest Wahpeton; the project is expected to create approximately 41 new residential lots
• Resolution No. 3806, which created the Westdale III project ST21-264 special assessment district
• an engineering agreement with Interstate Engineering, which will prepare detailed plans for improvements to the site of the future Homestead Addition development
• Resolution No. 3807, concerning receiving and approving the engineer’s report for the Homestead Addition’s street and utilities improvement district, assessment district ST20-253, phase A.
• Resolution No. 3808, which directs preparing detailed plans and specs for the Homestead project
• descriptions of Wahpeton Public Works positions, a public works organizational chart (with an amendment to acknowledge that the street foreman oversees street workers), including a one-year probationary period on all positions, and the filling of a vacant utility worker position
Election information
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Wahpeton voters will decide on proposed Ordinance No. 1030. The ordinance would increase the local sales and use tax by .75 percent for the purpose of funding the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center’s construction, maintenance and operation, Daily News previously reported. The project’s most recent budgeted cost is $20 million.
Daily News reminds readers that a virtual forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 on NABUR. The forum will be on both the proposed Wahpeton center and the new pre-K-12 school building and multi-purpose arena projects proposed by Breckenridge Public Schools, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Wahpeton’s special election will have day-of voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. There will be a single polling location, the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton. The city’s website also explains how to apply for, obtain and submit an absentee ballot.
Day-of voting for Breckenridge’s special election will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Breckenridge High School, 710 13th St. N., Breckenridge. Contact Breckenridge Public Schools for information on absentee voting, including how to submit a ballot.
Don’t forget
Wahpeton reminds residents that Fall Clean Up Week concludes Friday, Oct. 8. All items must be brought to Waste Management, 1016 11th Ave. S. Call 701-642-8797 to learn more about allowable items.
“Limit to 4 yards (of items) per household,” the city stated. “No appliances or electronics. (This) excludes mobile home park residents, apartment residents and commercial properties.”
During his presentation, Community Development Director Chris DeVries continued the congratulations for Huwe. In September, she received the 2021 Leadership Excellence Award for an Appointed Official. The honor was given at the North Dakota League of Cities (NDLC) 2021 Annual Conference, Daily News previously reported.
“There were a number of words that stood out for her nomination,” NDLC stated. “Words like ‘passion,’ ‘integrity,’ ‘leader,’ ‘mentor,’ ‘innovator’ and ‘strategy-driven’ are but a few.”
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at Wahpeton City Hall.
