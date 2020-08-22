On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters – Alpha Phi sorority, Delta Gamma sorority, Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and Delta Tau Delta fraternity – have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus. Because of the congregate living settings of those organizations, everyone else who lives in the houses is considered a close contact to those who’ve tested positive and would need to undergo quarantining procedures.
As of 2 p.m., the university is aware of seven positive cases in relation to these Greek chapters.
University leaders are working with fraternity and sorority members and alumni to support the impacted students.
“This is the very reason why we have been testing so aggressively on our campus,” said President Andy Armacost. “Testing and then quickly quarantining and isolating affected individuals are tried and true methods to help prevent further spread of the virus. I can’t stress enough that getting back to normal requires all of us to work together, cooperate and engage in best practices on campus and in the community.”
The University has been regularly testing individuals on campus as well as encouraging all students to be tested before returning to campus. As a result, UND continues to quickly identify individuals in the campus community who have tested positive for the virus, as well as close contacts of those individuals, so they can be appropriately quarantined and isolated.
The announcement comes on the heels of UND Athletics pausing voluntary workouts and training activities after 29 student-athletes tested positive for the virus last week.
UND continues to follow its COVID-19 response processes in regard to testing, quarantining and isolation.
Currently, UND has 71 active reported cases affiliated with the UND campus community, including students who have tested positive in and remain in their hometowns. UND has had 114 students, staff, faculty and affiliates reported as testing positive for the virus since March 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.