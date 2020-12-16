More than 800 University of North Dakota students will graduate Friday, Dec. 18, in an online ceremony.
“While the pandemic has changed the way UND operates, it doesn’t change the enormous pride we feel in our graduates,” said UND President Andy Armacost. “Our graduates made lots of adjustments to complete their courses. It hasn’t been easy, but they made it a priority to finish strong. We’re doing everything we can to make Commencement special.”
Candidates for graduation include 10 law students, 208 graduate students, and 650 undergraduates.
The online ceremony will be available on UND’s Commencement page beginning at 1 p.m. CST. It will feature the conferring of degrees, an address from President Armacost; a performance by members of the UND Concert Choir, a message from academic deans, and a couple of surprises. It will also feature remarks by alumnus Nick Hacker, chair of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education and CEO of Guaranty and Title Company, and greetings from DeAnna Carlson Zink, CEO of the UND Alumni Association & Foundation.
A slide of each student with their name, degree, major, a recording of their name, and a photo will be shown. Those watching will be able to search for their graduates.
Students will later receive a graduation “Hawk Pack” with a diploma, diploma folder, printed program, honor medallion if appropriate, and commencement mementos. Graduates are also invited to return to campus to participate in a future commencement.
For more information, visit the UND Commencement page or contact the Office of Ceremonies & University Events.
