The Minnesota State Board of Trustees voted this week to freeze undergraduate tuition for the fall semester, underscoring Minnesota State’s commitment to affordability and encouraging students to continue, or start, their education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are eager to welcome our students back to campus in the fall and are busily preparing for their arrival,” said Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst. “While our top priority is ensuring our students’ health and safety, we also understand that our students and their families have been affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic. Keeping our tuition rate as affordable as possible is particularly important during this challenging time.”
Tuition at Minnesota State colleges and universities is the lowest of all higher education options in Minnesota, starting at approximately $5,000 per year at the 30 Minnesota State colleges and $8,000 a year at the seven state universities. MSU Moorhead annual tuition is about $7,600 – before scholarships or other aid.
Preparing for fall
MSU Moorhead is welcoming new students to campus, virtually, through its freshman student orientation, advising and registration program, which continues online June 18 and 19, and July 24. Admitted students who have yet to register may sign up for the orientation and registration program at mnstate.edu/admitted/freshman/registration/
MSUM continues to invite students and families to visit campus in person or virtually. To ensure our students, staff, and visiting guests’ safety, we will be observing social distancing procedures in line with the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. Interested students can sign up for on-campus or virtual visits at https://www.mnstate.edu/visit/
Additionally, as part of Virtual Minnesota State Week June 22-26, MSUM will waive its $20 undergraduate application fee for students visiting campus, and waive the $35 graduate application fee for graduate students.
For students considering online enrollment, MSUM offers online undergraduate programs in business, construction management, global supply chain management, health services administration, operations management, project management and the RN to BS in nursing. Most graduate programs are also online. Visit https://www.mnstate.edu/academics/online/ for all of MSUM’s online offerings.
MSU Moorhead offers more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation.
