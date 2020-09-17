Unemployment rate in Minnesota drops to 7.4 percent in August

Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in August 2020 and is below the national average of 8.4 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The state saw an increase in unemployment in May 2020 at 9.9 percent, before it fell to 8.6 percent in June 2020, then 7.6 percent in July 2020.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in August 2019, and the national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.
Wilkin County's unemployment rate in July 2020, the most recent data available by county, was 4.4 percent. Of the surrounding counties, Clay County was at 4.9 percent, Otter Tail County was at 4.8 percent and Traverse County was at 4 percent.
The number of unemployed people in Minnesota was 231,599 in August 2020 compared to the 302,966 unemployed people in May 2020, according to DEED.
The pandemic has affected unemployment in some groups of people more than others, according to DEED. Over a six month period, data shows the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 16.3 percent in August 2020, up nearly 11 percent from last year’s 5.4 percent. The unemployment rate for Hispanic Minnesotans was 9.7 percent in August 2020, up 5.8 percent from last year’s 3.9 percent. The unemployment rate for white Minnesotans was 6.7 percent in August 2020, up 3.7 percent from last year’s 3 percent.
“We are continuing to see steady job growth and a decline in unemployment in Minnesota, but it will take some time to replace jobs lost during the pandemic,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “While job growth in Minnesota was stronger in August than in July, growth continues to be uneven across industries and occupations. People in lower income occupations continue to be most impacted by job loss.”
Minnesota gained 40,500 seasonally adjusted jobs, up 1.5 percent from July 2020. Out of those jobs,11,000 are government due to federal Census hiring, followed by leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and manufacturing. Nationally, the U.S. gained 1.371 million payroll jobs in August 2020, up 1 percent from July 2020.
Financial activities lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis in August 2020, down 0.1 percent.
Retail trade and food manufacturing jobs are up from pre-pandemic levels, at 0.5 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate was 69.8 percent in August 2020, coming close to February 2020s pre-pandemic rate of 70.2 percent, according to DEED.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.