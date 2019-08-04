St. Paul, MN — State Representative Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, offered his congratulations to five local families that were recently recognized as 2019 “Farm Families of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
“Agriculture is more than an occupation, it’s a way of life and family farms serve as the lifeblood of communities in western Minnesota,” said Representative Backer. “This year’s recipients represent the values of our area and help make western Minnesota a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Local recipients include:
• Tom and Mary Arens of Graceville
• John and Rotchana Ledermann of Brandon
• Mark and Deb Erickson of Donnelly
• Duane and Bonnie Stuehrenberg of Breckenridge
• Jeff and Sherry Borgheiinck of Browns Valley
The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. All of the honored farm families have made significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture and their communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.