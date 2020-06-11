GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar issued its Spring 2020 Deans List and President’s Roll of Honor.

What it takes to make each list:

The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."

To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.

North Dakota:

UND Dean's List Spring Semester 2020

Harmony Burns, Fairmount, North Dakota

Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount

Madelyn Jean, Hankinson, North Dakota

Braden Prochnow, Hankinson, North Dakota

Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson

Nicholas Mathias, Kindred, North Dakota

Alexander Rossow, Kindred

Brooke Rossow, Kindred

Keaton Rustad, Kindred

Zachary Even, Lidgerwood, North Dakota

Reed Albrecht, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton

Emily Schuster, Wahpeton

UND President's Roll of Honor List Spring Semester 2020

Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount

Lacey Dickerman, Hankinson

Braden Prochnow, Hankinson

Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson

Alexander Rossow, Kindred

Brooke Rossow, Kindred

Keaton Rustad, Kindred

Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton

Logan Meyer, Wahpeton

