GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar issued its Spring 2020 Deans List and President’s Roll of Honor.
What it takes to make each list:
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
North Dakota:
UND Dean's List Spring Semester 2020
Harmony Burns, Fairmount, North Dakota
Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount
Madelyn Jean, Hankinson, North Dakota
Braden Prochnow, Hankinson, North Dakota
Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson
Nicholas Mathias, Kindred, North Dakota
Alexander Rossow, Kindred
Brooke Rossow, Kindred
Keaton Rustad, Kindred
Zachary Even, Lidgerwood, North Dakota
Reed Albrecht, Wahpeton, North Dakota
Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton
Emily Schuster, Wahpeton
UND President's Roll of Honor List Spring Semester 2020
Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount
Lacey Dickerman, Hankinson
Braden Prochnow, Hankinson
Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson
Alexander Rossow, Kindred
Brooke Rossow, Kindred
Keaton Rustad, Kindred
Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton
Logan Meyer, Wahpeton
