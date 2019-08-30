Unmanned aerial systems: ND continues to lead the way

North Dakota continues to lead the way in unmanned aviation advancements.The newly-renovated unmanned aerial systems training center at the Grand Forks Air Force Base was completed on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The center is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
“It’s very positive for North Dakota and it has extenuated the growth of what we call Grand Sky up in Grand Forks,” said state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25. “Legislatively, the legislature has put considerable dollars in the last year for the eventual beyond line of sight flight for the unmanned systems.”
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., secured $8 million in fiscal year 2017 funding to ensure the CBP training program remained in the region. It nearly relocated due to growing operations on the base, but an adequate facility wasn’t available.
“The CBP operating out of Grand Forks is responsible for 900 miles of border, and considering our state’s leadership in UAS, it only makes sense to keep this training facility right here,” Hoeven said. “That’s why we worked to identify an appropriate location and secure the $8 million that was needed to renovate a building on base. Continuing this training program will help ensure our border agents are prepared to make the best use of unmanned technology, bolstering our nation’s security and helping maintain our state’s status as a leader in all things UAS.”
Successful unmanned aircraft systems flights were conducted in an urban environment by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site. The purpose of the flights were to inspect Xcel Energy’s electric infrastructure in Grand Forks AirBus Aerial and SkySkopes operated the flights with assistance from Northern Plains Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Sites.
The flights were part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Integration Pilot Program and waivers allowed UAS operation beyond visual line of sight.
“These test flights are integral to improving UAS technology and best practices so that drones can be integrated into communities safely and without disruption,” said Trevor Woods, UAS Safety Director for the NPUASTS. “UAS flights have the potential to dramatically improve quality of life within a community, and these are the first steps.”
One of the bigger concerns currently is the occupied airspace. The current height limit for drones are 400 feet and it has to be in the line of sight.
“Obviously our aerial sprayers are in the same airspace because they’re under 400 feet when they’re spraying fields,” Schreiber Beck said. “For our hobbyists, that would be a very big concern that they’re aware of aerial sprayers and that sort of thing.”
Hobbyists are the main focus when considering the regulations because the commercial operators are mostly certified pilots.
