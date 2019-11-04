Gov. Tim Walz, DFL-Minn. issued an executive order on Wednesday, Oct. 30 meant to assist northwest farmers from an unprecedented wet harvest season.
This order came on the heels of Walz and his administrative staff meeting with nearly 50 farmers on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The wet season has brought trouble to harvesting wheat, soybeans, edible beans, potatoes, and sugar beet crops.
Farmers across northwestern Minnesota expressed their concerns about how a wet spring followed by a cold and wet fall has impacted their harvest. Farmers are also concerned with future economic consequences.
Walz said the words commonly used to describe this season were “unprecedented and pretty catastrophic.”
Those present asked for restrictions to be lifted on drivers and carriers transporting propane and liquid fuels. High moisture of crops has increased the demand for fuels, which is used for drying. The transportation of propane will be crucial for farmers hoping to yield crops from an unusual wet season.
Executive Order 19-36 declares that a state of emergency exists in Minnesota which requires relief from regulations pertaining to hours of service of motor carriers and drivers. The order will remain in effect for 30 days or until the direct assistance has ended, whichever occurs first.
The order will exempt carriers and drivers of commercial motor vehicles that provide direct assistance to emergency relief efforts by obtaining and delivering propane, diesel, fuel, gasoline, or fuel oil to the affected areas of the state from regulations pertaining to hours of service.
These exemptions will allow carriers and drivers to exceed the amount of time traveling by motor vehicle. This intends to alleviate the strain on farmers in Minnesota during this season’s difficult harvest.
“This has been a stressful year for Minnesota farmers. The recent wet weather has only exacerbated these challenges to create the unprecedented crisis we now face, with crops sitting unharvested in soaked fields and truckloads of product that can’t be brought to market,” Walz said. “To our farmers: I am listening. This executive order will help farms get the fuel they need, and our team will continue to look into actions we can take to support our agricultural industry through these catastrophic conditions.”
Farmers discussed the urgency of relief to their situation as anxiety spills from economic concern.
The current situation that farmers are dealing with, wet fields, unharvested and damaged crops, cannot be immediately solved. Walz and his staff are working to alleviate some strain and bring future relief, his office said.
Currently, Walz and staff are communicating with propane distributors for adequate supply in order to dry grain and with the Minnesota Highway Patrol about softening load restrictions on roads and highways.
They are also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Minnesota about collecting data on crop damage that will be used as evidence for a secretarial disaster declaration.
For more information on this executive order, visit http://mn.gov/governor/news/index.jsp?id=1055-408979.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.