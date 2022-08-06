Unsung Stars of Summer
Some enjoy spending summertime at the lakes, traveling abroad or simply tanning under the Red River Valley rays. For others, summer is merely an extension of a sports grind that began when school took session in the fall. The Twin Towns Area is truly a mecca of sporting success, earning that status through the hard work of many. In this article, I will highlight a small group of individuals oft overlooked for their contributions to the game. Pictured from left: Reed Johnson, referee, Chad Affield, groundskeeper, Keeghan Lynch, ballplayer.

The summer sports headlines have been dominated by the winning ways of the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team. Swimming, PGA Junior Tour golf and USATF junior olympics have all made appearances in the sports section, and Dakota Edge Outdoors has graced our newspaper with hunting and fishing columns for the outdoorsmen.

This week, I decided to shine the spotlight on some deserving characters; summer’s unsung stars. These individuals have excelled in their respective roles in the sporting world, helping lift the Twin Towns Area to higher levels of success, albeit without their names plastered on a marquee. Teamwork makes the dream work, and these stars have played larger roles than meets the eye.



