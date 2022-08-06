Unsung Stars of Summer

The summer sports headlines have been dominated by the winning ways of the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team. Swimming, PGA Junior Tour golf and USATF junior olympics have all made appearances in the sports section, and Dakota Edge Outdoors has graced our newspaper with hunting and fishing columns for the outdoorsmen.
This week, I decided to shine the spotlight on some deserving characters; summer’s unsung stars. These individuals have excelled in their respective roles in the sporting world, helping lift the Twin Towns Area to higher levels of success, albeit without their names plastered on a marquee. Teamwork makes the dream work, and these stars have played larger roles than meets the eye.
The first name that comes to mind is Keeghan Lynch. The Post 20 infielder appeared in nine games this season, tallying three RBIs, four runs and two hit-by-pitch. It’s what Lynch does behind the scenes that makes him so valuable to Wahpeton. He’s the first player to pop up from the bench and warm up the outfielders between innings. He helps the coaching staff stay on top of trends and gameplans by keeping accurate statistics. He works his tail off at improving his game in practice, which pushes Wahpeton’s all-conference players to a higher standard.
“We’ve really enjoyed him being on the team. He’s been that positive guy, he does any job we’ve asked of him,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “He helps run GameChanger, he’s out there warming guys up and he works hard in practice. When he’s had his few opportunities, he’s gotten out on the field and made things happen.”
Lynch barreled a single in Wahpeton’s regular season finale. The hit drew loud applause from his teammates and put him on base for the third time in four plate appearances this summer.
“He got a base hit and ended up scoring the game-winning run when we 10-runned them. The guys were pretty fired up for him, I was happy to see that,” Kappes said.
Wahpeton didn’t compile a 35-6 record with infighting and ego battles. They’ve seen success flow like a waterfall due to the type of attitude Lynch brings to the table. He has one season of legion baseball left and continues to carve out a role as an integral part of the program.
“Throughout my years of coaching I’ve had a couple guys like Keeghan who fit that role. I can remember back when I coached Breckenridge, I had a kid by the name of Jason Gill who fit that similar role,” Kappes said. “He helps out with different areas of the game and it certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. It just helps make everything run that much smoother.”
Turning the page to the dirty work, Twin Towns Area groundskeeper Chad Affield is the reason local athletes have playable baseball/softball diamonds and football fields. The East Region Tournament in Wahpeton barely missed a beat when heavy rains peppered John Randall Field. Affield was there, keeping things close to schedule and dedicating entire days to field maintenance. The longtime Breckenridge Public Schools, North Dakota State College of Science and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation utility man was named the 2022 Carter Casey Sportsperson of the Year for his noble contributions to Breckenridge-Wahpeton sports.
Even after driving a sledgehammer into hundreds of steel stakes to set up the outfield fence at the Breckenridge JV baseball field, Affield had a smile on his face, unphased by the rigorous physical nature of his job. The world would be a better place with more Chad Affield’s in it, dedicated to bringing joy to others and asking for little in return.
One season, while playing for Breckenridge Post 53, I was warming up at John Randall Field, shirtless in the summer heat. I was merely a punk kid at the time. I yelled out to Affield, ‘Boy, this field sure looks nicer than ours.’ He responded with something along the lines of ‘Well, maybe if you helped work on it like the Wahpeton players, the field would be better.’ He wasn't wrong.
Throughout the years Affield has drawn so many to help with his quest of perfecting field maintenance. It’s become commonplace for announcers, coaches, players and parents to offer a hand to the dedicated groundskeeper. Wahpeton Post 20 is a prime example, even Coach Kappes’ young daughter, Windessa, helps water the field. Isaac Loosmore and Tyler Gripentrog, former Post 20 sluggers, frequent the field after their work shift to help rake and repair the mound between games. The hustle and grind that Affield displays is contagious to local ballplayers.
Retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer described Affield’s relentless drive in his December 2021 column for Daily News.
“The only time Chad misses a baseball or softball tournament is when they are scheduled at the same time in the Twin Towns. He is first to start each morning, often at 6 a.m., then dragging the fields after the last game, which could be 10 p.m. on the lit John Randall Baseball Field,” Beyer said, adding horseshoe, bocce ball, volleyball and tennis to the list of sports Affield assists.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our local sports officials, many of whom call the Twin Towns Area home. The thick tension of umpiring/officiating can be felt like a ton of bricks when you have a familiar face to all in the stands. Take Reed Johnson, a longtime area educator and coach, for example. The gentleman caught an earful from parents standing outside the fence at a charity 3-on-3 basketball game at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Yes, you read that right. We are fortunate to have locals who fill the referee/umpire roster like Kelly McNary, Craig Peterson, Josh Nordick and Tom Thielen. Johnson asked the belligerent crowd if they would volunteer to referee in his place, which they declined. Our local officials are nice guys with integrity, so quit yelling at them, you’re giving everyone a headache.
“I do it (officiate) because there’s a need. If somebody didn’t do it, kids wouldn’t have the opportunity to play, whether it’s basketball or baseball,” Johnson said. “For the 3-on-3, it kind of represents my church, so you get a combination of church and athletics.”
It takes a village to organize and carry out a summer sports season. There are so many people involved in scheduling games, lining up officials and finalizing rosters for playoffs. With such extensive efforts put into youth sports, I’m surely missing a few names, but Jen Sanchez, Julie Ekren, Travis Ekren, Ann Hiedeman and Julie Ernst come to mind. This group is responsible for coordinating Breckenridge activities from youth baseball all the way up to the amateur town ball level.
Hiedeman and Sanchez coordinate the baseball logistics, while Sanchez includes football and basketball to her scheduling duties, making sure every team has a spot on the field for practices and games. That’s not including scheduled days off, football camps and basketball breakdown tournaments.
“For them to do all of that, I applaud them. There’s no words for it. It helps everyone from 10U baseball all the way up to 19U,” Post 53 President Jorge Sanchez said. “Without them, we would be a mess out there. They are a big part of our organization, getting everything together before the season even starts.”
The amount of phone calls made and color-coated schedules printed by organizers stretches into the thousands each summer. Simply put, it’s a full-time job.
“To combine everything and break it down for all the parents and coaches, it’s just phenomenal,” Jorge Sanchez said. “No kidding, they know each field we’re supposed to be on and what umpires we need. They make sure all the games are covered, all the time.”
We’ve written about Art Grochow in the past, but the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame inductee deserves another shoutout. Grochow announces a ridiculous amount of games between Wahpeton, Breckenridge and North Dakota State College of Science athletics.
“Art is on both sides, Wahpeton and Breckenridge. He does all of our games. He’s all over the place, we definitely keep him busy between both towns,” Jorge Sanchez said.
Mike Dozak, 8, had a nice summer on the Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team. Despite his young age, Dozak has broken the mold by standing out on a roster that includes accomplished varsity swimmer Sydni Roberts. Harvey Fixen, Gabe Dozak, Isla and Linnea Burgr, all 12 years old or younger, are giving readers reason to follow the rapidly improving Bolts. The Bolts will continue grabbing headlines in the coming years due to the fountain of youth and skill they display.
Unfortunately for summer softball in Breckenridge-Wahpeton, many players opted to forego the season at the varsity level. The lower levels, however, remained chalk full of athletes growing into their game. Summer softball failed to generate the same buzz that school ball did in 2022, but the number of youngsters stepping into the box shows the climate is soon to change.
“We had a lot of new girls come out this year and you couldn’t tell they hadn’t played before,” 12U Assistant Coach Brooke Hills said.
14U Head Coach Adam Mumm was thrilled with the cohesiveness of his team throughout the season.
“All the girls on my team gained a lot of experience and grew a lot,” Mumm said. “They all stood out and they played as a team, especially coming from two different schools, Wahpeton and Breckenridge. They don’t hangout together everyday, so it’s fun when they can intermingle. They all did a great job.”
Mumm believes 18U Head Coach Jacob Dodge has the program headed in the right direction.
“He’s been really good for the program. I don’t know what kind of program we’d have without him getting things organized. He just knows what he’s doing and he’s passionate about it. He wants to coach and he wants kids to play,” Mumm said. “I like to have fun and listen to what Dodge says. That’s what we do and we have fun doing it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.