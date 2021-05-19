North Dakota Women’s Business Center invites you to join us at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton, on May 20, 2021 for a free Lunch and Learn to hear about our newest online resource tool, the library.
At the North Dakota Women’s Business Center, we help business owners and professionals advance their careers, businesses, and leadership skills. Let us guide you to the next level of business success with our on-demand training library. The library contains a series of training videos on an array of topics that aim to support small business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs, by providing education, training, and resources. Our training videos can help solve problems you might be experiencing in the following topics:
• Cyber Security
• Search Engine Optimization
• Operating a Business from your Home
• Cash Flow Management
• North Dakota specific Resources for your business or start-up
•Tax Planning
• Personal Development
A platter of cold sub sandwiches and side salads will be served for lunch. Beverage option provided includes pop, water, and coffee.
In addition to this program, our business coaches are traveling to your town.
Limited seating is available for this event. Reserve your spot today.
Thank you to the Wahpeton Chamber of Commerce for helping host and coordinate this event. Thanks to our host and partners who make this event possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.