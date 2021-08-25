Upcoming ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk raises suicide awareness

The 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. is invisible. It can present no warning signs and affects people of all ages, races, genders and sexual orientations. It is also preventable through education, treatment and support.
Suicide claimed the lives of 47,511 Americans in 2019. The risk continues to rise as the world grapples with the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Breckenridge, Minnesota, resident Stefani Mikkelson, conversations about suicide in the community are long overdue.
Mikkelson is chair of the Out of the Darkness Wahpeton–Breckenridge Walk, which will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
It is the first annual walk for the Twin Towns Area, but a national tradition since 2004. Organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), there are more than 400 communities across the U.S. that host an Out of the Darkness Walk.
“Suicide is a totally different type of loss. It’s a loss that you never, ever, ever have answers for,” Mikkelson said. “You always have the lingering ‘Why?’ Always.”
For the Breckenridge mom of two, raising suicide awareness is personal. Mikkelson’s 17-year-old brother died by suicide when Mikkelson was 11 years old. She was the one to find him.
“My parents had him in counseling and tried to do everything they could to help him,” Mikkelson said. “Obviously whatever issues he was dealing with, he couldn’t overcome and ultimately he ended up taking his life.”
It was one of the darkest times of her life. As a young child, it was difficult for her to even understand what had happened to her brother. Mikkelson attempted suicide when she was 13 years old.
“I had to work through all that as well. Knowing what we know now, and being able to talk about it, I made it my mission to be my brother’s voice. It’s nothing to be ashamed of if you are struggling. I want people to know that there is hope. Obviously, because I’m still here today,” she said.
Half of the funds raised from the walk will go to the AFSP to fund research and the other half will go back to the community.
“Mental health, you can’t see it. And when people can’t see an illness, they don’t think it’s really there,” Mikkelson said.
But suicide is real, it’s deadly and it’s getting worse. Mikkelson said she hopes the first event will fund much needed resources to the community.
The goal of the walk is to raise $5,000, Mikkelson said. Those who sign up are encouraged to fundraise $150. If they meet the goal, they receive a free Out of the Darkness T-shirt. So far, 43 individuals and nine teams have registered for the flagship event.
Education and awareness need to start young and they need to start now, Mikkelson said. She plans to use the money raised to introduce educational resources to the community specific to different demographics, such as LGBTQ+ folks, children, teens and parents. She also plans to start survivor groups in the area, which would be volunteer-led and open to anyone who had attempted suicide or lost a loved one to suicide.
Stigma surrounding mental health and suicide can be more pronounced in a rural community because everyone knows everyone, Mikkelson said. There can also be a “cluster” effect.
“A week before my brother died, one of his good friends committed suicide. Then my brother did, then there were like two or three other ones. It was this chain reaction. That is something we have to try and prevent, too. When it comes out in the media or people hear word of it, it can trigger the wrong thing for some people,” she said.
On the day of the walk, the teams will take part in a bead ceremony. Different colored beads will represent different things. For instance, an orange bead signals the loss of a sibling to suicide. Mikkelson said the people represented by the different colored beads will have the opportunity to share about their loved ones. After that, the teams will walk.
“It’s a casual walk. It’s not a race. It’s about taking the time to be around people who have been through it or they know people have been through it,” she said.
Interested individuals can register for the walk at https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7851 and any questions can be directed to Mikkelson’s email: stefani_mikkelson@hotmail.com.
