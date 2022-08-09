Updated with corrected information to District 9 race and updated statewide tallies.
Due to Minnesota’s redistricting efforts, Wilkin County now sits in the 9th Legislative district, as opposed to the previous 12th Legislative district. However, the county remains in its central spot in the Seventh Congressional district.
According to the Secretary of State website, 434,678 voters were registered at 7 a.m. in the 7th Congressional district and 3,561,443 voters were registered statewide.
In the 7th Congressional district, DFL-endorsed Jill Abahsain has gained 59% of the vote and is set to face incumbent Michelle Fischbach-R and Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now, both of whom ran unopposed in their primaries.
It came down to the wire for Republican candidates in the 9th Legislative district, with Jordan Rasmusson narrowly beating Nathan Miller, taking 51.59% of the vote to Miller's 48.41%. Rasmusson will run against Cornell Walker-DFL for the seat in November.
The Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s race is as follows, incumbent Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are set to win the Democratic-Farmer-Labor primary with 96.53% of the vote. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk won the Republican primary ticket with 89.31% of the vote.
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff will find their names on the general election ballot in the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party with 100% of the vote. James McCaskel and David Sandbeck won the Legal Marijuana Now primary with 100% of the vote.
Incumbent Steve Simon-DFL is set to face Republican challenger Kim Crockett with 72.52% and 63.15% of the vote, respectively, in the Secretary of State race.
Incumbent Keith Ellison-DFL has gained 89.35% of the vote and will face Republican–endorsed Jim Schultz, with 52.51% of the vote in the Attorney General race.
We will update this story with statewide and district preliminary results and candidate comments in our Thursday print edition.
The results of this election will not be official until the Wilkin County Auditor’s office is able to canvas Thursday, Aug. 11.
