Updates from St. Paul: Watching Wilkin’s Representative

The 2023 legislative session in Minnesota is already more than a third of the way through and your elected officials have been working consistently to pass impactful legislation. In an effort to keep up with our local lawmakers, we’ve decided to take a look at the bills they’ve authored and the committees they comprise.
In November 2022, Rep. Jeff Backer was elected to his fifth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The Browns Valley, Minnesota legislator has represented Wilkin County since 2014 and represents the Republican party.
Since the beginning of the session, Backer has been the chief author of 12 bills, mostly relating to local projects that would need state money appropriated for them. Each bill is still sitting with the committees they were referred to.
HF 1988 — Buffalo-Red River Watershed District; flood mitigation funding provided, bonds issued and money appropriated.
HF 2061 — Douglas County; supplemental housing support rate created for long-term residential facility.
Backer has often voted with the Republican minority in floor votes and has been outspoken about the bills brought forward by the DFL-majority. He recently co-hosted a 2nd Amendment town hall in support of Minnesotan’s right to own firearms, claiming the bills brought forward regarding the topic are unconstitutional.
He was appointed to three committees including the Health Finance and Policy committee and Human Services policy committee. Backer was also appointed to the Legacy Finance committee where he is the ranking Republican member.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.