Updates from St. Paul: Watching Wilkin’s Senator
Buy Now

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson

The 2023 legislative session in Minnesota is already more than a third of the way through and your elected officials have been working consistently to pass impactful legislation. In an effort to keep up with our local lawmakers, we’ve decided to take a look at the bills they’ve authored and the committees they comprise.

In November, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-9, was voted into his first term on the Senate after serving one term in the House of Representatives. The Fergus Falls, Minnesota lawmaker was proud to vote against every omnibus spending bill in the house during his term, and provide proven conservative leadership.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 