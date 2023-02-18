Updates from St. Paul: Watching Wilkin’s Senator

The 2023 legislative session in Minnesota is already more than a third of the way through and your elected officials have been working consistently to pass impactful legislation. In an effort to keep up with our local lawmakers, we’ve decided to take a look at the bills they’ve authored and the committees they comprise.
In November, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-9, was voted into his first term on the Senate after serving one term in the House of Representatives. The Fergus Falls, Minnesota lawmaker was proud to vote against every omnibus spending bill in the house during his term, and provide proven conservative leadership.
Rasmusson has been the chief author of 16 bills introduced in the senate ranging in topics from taxation and retirement to elections and insurance. None have made it past their committee assignments and have not seen a single floor vote, yet.
Proposed bill short descriptions:
SF 95 — Unlimited Social Security subtraction permission.
SF 424 — Disclosure of whether money from a patient assistance program is applied to a health plan deductible requirement.
SF 425 — Business addresses displayed on the Secretary of State’s website regulation.
SF 796 — Glacial Edge Regional Trail bond issue and appropriation.
SF 970 — Minnesota Elections Integrity Act.
SF 1081 — Gross revenues tax repeal on hospitals and health care providers.
SF 1348 — Property tax refunds modification.
SF 1377 — Actuarial assumption decrease for investment rate of return to 7%.
SF 1389 — Experience requirement modification for a Teachers Retirement Association executive director.
SF 1422 — State fish hatcheries capital improvements bond issue and appropriation.
SF 1505 — Credit modification for parents of stillborn children.
SF 1516 — Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Program Act.
SF 1660 — Standards amendment for required education and experience.
SF 1762 — State income and corporate franchise tax subtraction for certain research and experimental expenditures disallowed federally authorization.
SF 1769 — Fergus Falls nursing facility fair rental value property payment rate authorization.
SF 1770 — All individual income tax rate reduction by one percentage point authorization.
His voting record shows him voting with a majority of the Republican senators who currently hold the minority in the senate.
He has been assigned to three committees including the Capital Investment Committee, Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee and Human Services Committee. Rasmusson is the only first-term Republican on each of these committees.
Capital Investment — This committee has jurisdiction over all bills appropriating money for acquisition and betterment of public lands and other public improvements that would use money from the state general obligation bonds, the general fund or any other operating fund.
Commerce and Consumer Protection — This committee has jurisdiction over all bills relating to banking, insurance, securities, consumer financial services, telecommunications and liquor. The committee also oversees the Minnesota Department of Commerce, minus the energy resources division, Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association, Minnesota Insurance Guaranty Association, Minnesota Joint Underwriting Association and the Minnesota Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association.
Human Services — This committee has jurisdiction over bills relating to health or human services as they affect the lives of older adults, people with disabilities and folks with substance-use disorder. Their actions can also include direct care and treatment. The committee oversees the Minnesota Department of Health, portions of the health regulation division, Minnesota Department of Human Services, Board on Aging, Council on Disability, Ombudsman for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, Ombudsman for Long-term Care and the Opiate Epidemic Response Advisory Council.
As of press time, Rasmusson declined to add comments on the session so far, his committee assignments or bills he’s chief authored.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.