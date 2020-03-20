Updates to this weekend's church services

St. John the Evangelist

2nd St. N. & Dakota Avenue

Wahpeton, ND

Pastor: Rev. Dale Lagodinski

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Tony Welle

www.stjohns-wahpeton.org

All services and activities canceled

Church open to public for prayer

Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.,

Saturday, 12 -5 p.m.,

Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Look for Facebook videos from the priests, St .John’s, Wahpeton

Catholic Youth

~~~~

St. Mary’s of the Presentation

Catholic Church

221 4th Street North

Breckenridge, MN

Father Leo Moenkedick

All services and activities canceled

~~~~

St. Anthony’s Church

Fairmount, ND

Father Scott Sautner

All services and activities canceled

~~~~

St. Philip’s Catholic Church

Hankinson, ND

Rev. Scott Sautner

701-242-7327

All services and activities canceled

~~~~

St. Thomas Aquinas

Catholic Church

Kent, MN

Father Leo Moenkedick

All services and activities canceled

~~~~

St. Boniface Catholic Church

Lidgerwood, ND

Rev. Peter Anderl

All services canceled

~~~~

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church

Mantador, ND

Rev. Kurtis Gunwall

mooretonmantadorcatholic.org

All services canceled

~~~~

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

Mooreton, ND

Rev. Kurtis Gunwall

mooretonmantadorcatholic.org

All services canceled

~~~~

St. Gall Catholic Church

Tintah, MN

All services canceled

~~~~

St. John’s Catholic Church

Wyndmere, ND

All services canceled

~~~~

Bethel Lutheran Church

607 6th Street North

Wahpeton, ND

Senior Pastor Jake Dyrhaug

Associate Pastor Erika Buller

701-642-4472

www.bethelwahpeton.com

All services canceled through March 31

~~~~

Breckenridge Lutheran Church

301 North 6th Street

Breckenridge, MN

Pastor Mark Manning

218-643-4892

www.brecklutheran.org

All Church Services & Group Activities at Breckenridge Lutheran are cancelled through March 29. Lenten Worship Services will be broadcast at 9 a.m. The church office will be staffed but not open, on a limited basis. The public is encouraged to contact through mail or electronically.

~~~~

Grace Lutheran Church

1100 Main Street

Breckenridge, MN

Reverend Ross M. Fritz

218-643-5286

Sunday

9:00 am Worship; fellowship follows

10:15 am Sunday School & Bible Study

10:30 a.m. Sunday School

7 p.m. Wednesday Lenten Service

~~~~

Immanuel Evangelical

Lutheran Church

420 3rd Avenue N., Wahpeton, ND

Rev. Matthew Tooman

Rev. Lyle Kath, Associate Pastor

701-642-6910

www.immanuelwahp.com

All services and activities are suspended until further notice

~~~~

Inspiration Lutheran

Brethren Church

1130 Main Street

Breckenridge, MN

Pastor Bob Schultz

218-643-8610

www.inspirationchurch.org

Service online only on website or

Facebook, 10:30 a.m.

Coming Up:

Ruby’s Pantry, March 23

~~~~

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Abercrombie, ND

Intern Pastor Meggie Bjertness

Sunday, March 22

10:30 am Worship

Wednesday, March 25

6:00 pm Supper and 7:00 pm Lenten Service at Galchutt Lutheran

7:00 pm AA meeting

~~~~

Peace Lutheran Church

Barney, ND

Sunday, March 22

9:45 am Sunday School

10:45 am Divine Service

~~~~

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Campbell, MN

Pastor Carl Berner

Sunday

8:30 am Divine Worship

~~~~

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

300 Blaine Street

Colfax, ND

Pastor Julè Ballinger

701-372-3897

roschurch@rrt.net

No worship or activities

~~~~

Faith Lutheran Church

Dwight, ND

Rev. Gordon J. Lee

No worship or activities

until further notice

~~~~

First English Lutheran Church

Fairmount, ND

Pastor Larry Schmidt

Sunday

9:00 am Divine Service

10:00 am Sunday School

Wednesday

3:30-5:00 pm Confirmation

~~~~

Foxhome - Vukku Lutheran Parish

Foxhome, MN

Pastor John Andrews

Foxhome Lutheran Church

No services until April 5

No Sunday School

Vukku Lutheran Church

No services until April 5

~~~~

Galchutt Lutheran Church

Galchutt, ND

Intern Pastor Meggie Bjertness

Sunday, March 22

9:00 am Worship

Wednesday, March 25

6:00 pm Supper

7:00 pm Lenten Service

~~~~

Trinity Lutheran Church

Great Bend, ND

Saturday, March 21

6:30 pm Divine Service

Wednesday, March 25

6:00 Supper

7:00 pm Lenten Service

~~~~

Calvary Lutheran Church

Hankinson, ND

Pastor Diane Krumm

No services or activities

~~~~

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Hankinson, ND

Rev. Thomas Clark

702-242-7834

Sunday, March 22

and Wednesday, March 25

services canceled

~~~~

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Belford Township

Rev. Thomas Clark

Wednesday and Sunday

services canceled

~~~~

Bergen Lutheran Church

Lidgerwood, ND

Pastor Diane Krumm

No services or activities

~~~~

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

Lidgerwood, ND

Rev. Adam Filipek

www.hcilc.com

Sunday

8:30 am Worship

9:40 am Bible Study

~~~~

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Rural Lidgerwood, ND

Rev. Adam Filipek

Sunday

11:00 am Worship

~~~~

Mooreton Lutheran Church

Mooreton, ND

Rev. Gordon J. Lee

No worship or activities

until further notice

~~~

New Life Lutheran Church and

Little Bethany Lutheran Church

Rothsay, MN

Randall Whitehead, Pastor

218-867-6557

newlife@rtelnet.net

www.newlifeparish.net

No services

~~~~

Richland Lutheran Church

6143 172 Avenue SE

Rural Walcott, ND

Pastor Julè Ballinger

701-372-3897

roschurch@rrt.net

No worship or activities

~~~~

Faith Lutheran Church

Wolverton, MN

Pastor Devlyn Brooks

No services

~~~~

Wyndmere Lutheran Parish

Wyndmere, ND

Pastor Diane Krumm

Worship is canceled

~~~~

United Methodist Church

910 Main Street

Breckenridge, MN

Mark Gronseth, Pastor

breckumc.org

218-643-5158

No Sunday services, and all meetings and studies are cancelled until further notice. Please check our website for updates. Pray for a speedy recovery for individuals, businesses, states and countries.

~~~~

Evergreen United Methodist Church

1120 Evergreen Ct., Wahpeton, ND

(3 Blocks North of Smith Motors)

Jen Tyler, Pastor

701-642-6202

www.evergreenumc.com

10:00 am Worship online only Facebook or Zoom

~~~~

Fairmount United Methodist Church, Fairmount, ND

Mark Gronseth, Pastor

Phone 605-359-9480

No worship or activities until

further notice

~~~~

Calvary United Methodist Church

271 Linden Street

Kindred, ND

Pastor Mark Britton

701-428-3624

Sunday

11:00 am Worship

~~~~

Zion United Methodist

6475 615 Ave SE

Walcott, ND

(4 ½ Miles west of Colfax)

Pastor Mark Britton

Sunday

9:00 am Worship followed by

coffee & fellowship

~~~~

Bible Baptist Church

422 7th Avenue North

Wahpeton, ND

Pastor Joe Roets

Sunday

10:00 am Sunday School

11:00 am Morning Worship

6:00 pm Evening Worship

Wednesday

7:00 pm Bible Study

~~~~

Calvary Apostolic Church

1603 4th Street North

Wahpeton, ND

Pastor Timothy Redlin

701-591-0280

No services

~~~~

The Church of

Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

505 Richland Street

Wahpeton, ND

701-642-2463

Robert Ulvestad, Branch President

701-439-2361

Sunday: 10:00 am Sacrament

~~~~

Faith Church

An Evangelical Free Church

1589 11th Street North

Wahpeton, ND

Jon Van Dine, Interim Pastor

701-642-8416

office.faithchurch@gmail.com

www.wahpetonfaithchurch.com

10:15 am online service only

MOMs Group meets from 9:00-11:00 am the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month; child care provided

Wednesdays

6:45-7:45 pm “Kids of Faith” (gr. K-5)

~~~~

First Baptist Church

701 7th St. N.

Wahpeton, ND

Pastor Peter Erickson

fbchurchbreck.com

Sunday

8:45 am Morning Fellowship

9:15 am Sunday School

10:30 Worship

5:00 pm Evening Service

~~~~

Harvest Outreach Church

11th Street North and 210 Bypass Wahpeton, ND

Lead Pastor: Dominick Warne

Assoc. Pastor: Dillon Urlacher

701-642-9445

office@harvestoutreachchurch.com

www.harvestoutreachchurch.com

In accordance with the current CDC recommendations to not host gatherings larger than 10 people, there will be no physical regular scheduled ministries or activities at HOC until further notice.

We are working on options for Sunday services and will provide details as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

~~~~

New Life Church of God

1021 Center Street South

Wahpeton, ND

David A. Kuhfal, Pastor

Church Office: 701-642-3487

pastor@wahpetonnewlife.org

www.wahpetonnewlife.org

Sunday

9:00 am Sunday School for all ages

10:00 am Worship

Thursday

6:00-7:00 pm Worship & Prayer Service

~~~~

River of Life

Community Fellowship

739 Hwy. 75 N.

Breckenridge, MN

Rich England, Pastor

218-651-2003

www.rolfellowship.com  

9:30 a.m. online service only at

www.rolfellowship.com

~~~~

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

1302 North 7th, Wahpeton, ND

Pastor Darrell Lindensmith

701-642-3322

Saturday

9:30 am Bible Discussion & Study

11:00 am Church Service

~~~~

United Church of Christ

(Congregational)

1202 Westmore Avenue,

Wahpeton, ND

www.uccwahpeton.org

Pastor Ken Adams

701-642-3336

No services until April 5

~~~~

Valley Christian Church

721 Main Street, Breckenridge, MN

Dean Bjorlin, Lead Pastor

218-643-3579

Live stream of service only

https://valleychristian.cc/live-stream

~~~~

Eagle Valley

Evangelical Free Church

17515 County Road 2

Christine, ND

Pastor Jeff Scherer

701-998-2067

www.eaglevalleyefc.com

Sunday - Regular Schedule

8:30 am Men of Prayer and

Women of Prayer

9:00 am Coffee & Fellowship

9:30 am Worship

~~~~

Emmanuel United Church of Christ

204 Main Avenue North

Hankinson, ND

Rev. Ken Adams

No services until April 5

~~~~

First Presbyterian Church

Doran, MN

Kelly Hart, Pastor

Wendell Kelm, Pastor

Sunday

9:00 am Adult Bible Study

10:15 am Worship

~~~~

Tags

Load comments