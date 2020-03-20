Updates to this weekend's church services

St. John the Evangelist
2nd St. N. & Dakota Avenue
Wahpeton, ND
Pastor: Rev. Dale Lagodinski
Parochial Vicar: Rev. Tony Welle
All services and activities canceled
Church open to public for prayer
Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.,
Saturday, 12 -5 p.m.,
Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Look for Facebook videos from the priests, St .John’s, Wahpeton
Catholic Youth
~~~~
St. Mary’s of the Presentation
Catholic Church
221 4th Street North
Breckenridge, MN
Father Leo Moenkedick
All services and activities canceled
~~~~
St. Anthony’s Church
Fairmount, ND
Father Scott Sautner
All services and activities canceled
~~~~
St. Philip’s Catholic Church
Hankinson, ND
Rev. Scott Sautner
701-242-7327
All services and activities canceled
~~~~
St. Thomas Aquinas
Catholic Church
Kent, MN
Father Leo Moenkedick
All services and activities canceled
~~~~
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Lidgerwood, ND
Rev. Peter Anderl
All services canceled
~~~~
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Mantador, ND
Rev. Kurtis Gunwall
All services canceled
~~~~
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church
Mooreton, ND
Rev. Kurtis Gunwall
All services canceled
~~~~
St. Gall Catholic Church
Tintah, MN
All services canceled
~~~~
St. John’s Catholic Church
Wyndmere, ND
All services canceled
~~~~
Bethel Lutheran Church
607 6th Street North
Wahpeton, ND
Senior Pastor Jake Dyrhaug
Associate Pastor Erika Buller
701-642-4472
All services canceled through March 31
~~~~
Breckenridge Lutheran Church
301 North 6th Street
Breckenridge, MN
Pastor Mark Manning
218-643-4892
All Church Services & Group Activities at Breckenridge Lutheran are cancelled through March 29. Lenten Worship Services will be broadcast at 9 a.m. The church office will be staffed but not open, on a limited basis. The public is encouraged to contact through mail or electronically.
~~~~
Grace Lutheran Church
1100 Main Street
Breckenridge, MN
Reverend Ross M. Fritz
218-643-5286
Sunday
9:00 am Worship; fellowship follows
10:15 am Sunday School & Bible Study
10:30 a.m. Sunday School
7 p.m. Wednesday Lenten Service
~~~~
Immanuel Evangelical
Lutheran Church
420 3rd Avenue N., Wahpeton, ND
Rev. Matthew Tooman
Rev. Lyle Kath, Associate Pastor
701-642-6910
All services and activities are suspended until further notice
~~~~
Inspiration Lutheran
Brethren Church
1130 Main Street
Breckenridge, MN
Pastor Bob Schultz
218-643-8610
Service online only on website or
Facebook, 10:30 a.m.
Coming Up:
Ruby’s Pantry, March 23
~~~~
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Abercrombie, ND
Intern Pastor Meggie Bjertness
Sunday, March 22
10:30 am Worship
Wednesday, March 25
6:00 pm Supper and 7:00 pm Lenten Service at Galchutt Lutheran
7:00 pm AA meeting
~~~~
Peace Lutheran Church
Barney, ND
Sunday, March 22
9:45 am Sunday School
10:45 am Divine Service
~~~~
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Campbell, MN
Pastor Carl Berner
Sunday
8:30 am Divine Worship
~~~~
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
300 Blaine Street
Colfax, ND
Pastor Julè Ballinger
701-372-3897
No worship or activities
~~~~
Faith Lutheran Church
Dwight, ND
Rev. Gordon J. Lee
No worship or activities
until further notice
~~~~
First English Lutheran Church
Fairmount, ND
Pastor Larry Schmidt
Sunday
9:00 am Divine Service
10:00 am Sunday School
Wednesday
3:30-5:00 pm Confirmation
~~~~
Foxhome - Vukku Lutheran Parish
Foxhome, MN
Pastor John Andrews
Foxhome Lutheran Church
No services until April 5
No Sunday School
Vukku Lutheran Church
No services until April 5
~~~~
Galchutt Lutheran Church
Galchutt, ND
Intern Pastor Meggie Bjertness
Sunday, March 22
9:00 am Worship
Wednesday, March 25
6:00 pm Supper
7:00 pm Lenten Service
~~~~
Trinity Lutheran Church
Great Bend, ND
Saturday, March 21
6:30 pm Divine Service
Wednesday, March 25
6:00 Supper
7:00 pm Lenten Service
~~~~
Calvary Lutheran Church
Hankinson, ND
Pastor Diane Krumm
No services or activities
~~~~
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Hankinson, ND
Rev. Thomas Clark
702-242-7834
Sunday, March 22
and Wednesday, March 25
services canceled
~~~~
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Belford Township
Rev. Thomas Clark
Wednesday and Sunday
services canceled
~~~~
Bergen Lutheran Church
Lidgerwood, ND
Pastor Diane Krumm
No services or activities
~~~~
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Lidgerwood, ND
Rev. Adam Filipek
Sunday
8:30 am Worship
9:40 am Bible Study
~~~~
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Rural Lidgerwood, ND
Rev. Adam Filipek
Sunday
11:00 am Worship
~~~~
Mooreton Lutheran Church
Mooreton, ND
Rev. Gordon J. Lee
No worship or activities
until further notice
~~~
New Life Lutheran Church and
Little Bethany Lutheran Church
Rothsay, MN
Randall Whitehead, Pastor
218-867-6557
No services
~~~~
Richland Lutheran Church
6143 172 Avenue SE
Rural Walcott, ND
Pastor Julè Ballinger
701-372-3897
No worship or activities
~~~~
Faith Lutheran Church
Wolverton, MN
Pastor Devlyn Brooks
No services
~~~~
Wyndmere Lutheran Parish
Wyndmere, ND
Pastor Diane Krumm
Worship is canceled
~~~~
United Methodist Church
910 Main Street
Breckenridge, MN
Mark Gronseth, Pastor
218-643-5158
No Sunday services, and all meetings and studies are cancelled until further notice. Please check our website for updates. Pray for a speedy recovery for individuals, businesses, states and countries.
~~~~
Evergreen United Methodist Church
1120 Evergreen Ct., Wahpeton, ND
(3 Blocks North of Smith Motors)
Jen Tyler, Pastor
701-642-6202
10:00 am Worship online only Facebook or Zoom
~~~~
Fairmount United Methodist Church, Fairmount, ND
Mark Gronseth, Pastor
Phone 605-359-9480
No worship or activities until
further notice
~~~~
Calvary United Methodist Church
271 Linden Street
Kindred, ND
Pastor Mark Britton
701-428-3624
Sunday
11:00 am Worship
~~~~
Zion United Methodist
6475 615 Ave SE
Walcott, ND
(4 ½ Miles west of Colfax)
Pastor Mark Britton
Sunday
9:00 am Worship followed by
coffee & fellowship
~~~~
Bible Baptist Church
422 7th Avenue North
Wahpeton, ND
Pastor Joe Roets
Sunday
10:00 am Sunday School
11:00 am Morning Worship
6:00 pm Evening Worship
Wednesday
7:00 pm Bible Study
~~~~
Calvary Apostolic Church
1603 4th Street North
Wahpeton, ND
Pastor Timothy Redlin
701-591-0280
No services
~~~~
The Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
505 Richland Street
Wahpeton, ND
701-642-2463
Robert Ulvestad, Branch President
701-439-2361
Sunday: 10:00 am Sacrament
~~~~
Faith Church
An Evangelical Free Church
1589 11th Street North
Wahpeton, ND
Jon Van Dine, Interim Pastor
701-642-8416
10:15 am online service only
MOMs Group meets from 9:00-11:00 am the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month; child care provided
Wednesdays
6:45-7:45 pm “Kids of Faith” (gr. K-5)
~~~~
First Baptist Church
701 7th St. N.
Wahpeton, ND
Pastor Peter Erickson
Sunday
8:45 am Morning Fellowship
9:15 am Sunday School
10:30 Worship
5:00 pm Evening Service
~~~~
Harvest Outreach Church
11th Street North and 210 Bypass Wahpeton, ND
Lead Pastor: Dominick Warne
Assoc. Pastor: Dillon Urlacher
701-642-9445
In accordance with the current CDC recommendations to not host gatherings larger than 10 people, there will be no physical regular scheduled ministries or activities at HOC until further notice.
We are working on options for Sunday services and will provide details as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
~~~~
New Life Church of God
1021 Center Street South
Wahpeton, ND
David A. Kuhfal, Pastor
Church Office: 701-642-3487
Sunday
9:00 am Sunday School for all ages
10:00 am Worship
Thursday
6:00-7:00 pm Worship & Prayer Service
~~~~
River of Life
Community Fellowship
739 Hwy. 75 N.
Breckenridge, MN
Rich England, Pastor
218-651-2003
9:30 a.m. online service only at
~~~~
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1302 North 7th, Wahpeton, ND
Pastor Darrell Lindensmith
701-642-3322
Saturday
9:30 am Bible Discussion & Study
11:00 am Church Service
~~~~
United Church of Christ
(Congregational)
1202 Westmore Avenue,
Wahpeton, ND
Pastor Ken Adams
701-642-3336
No services until April 5
~~~~
Valley Christian Church
721 Main Street, Breckenridge, MN
Dean Bjorlin, Lead Pastor
218-643-3579
Live stream of service only
~~~~
Eagle Valley
Evangelical Free Church
17515 County Road 2
Christine, ND
Pastor Jeff Scherer
701-998-2067
Sunday - Regular Schedule
8:30 am Men of Prayer and
Women of Prayer
9:00 am Coffee & Fellowship
9:30 am Worship
~~~~
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
204 Main Avenue North
Hankinson, ND
Rev. Ken Adams
No services until April 5
~~~~
First Presbyterian Church
Doran, MN
Kelly Hart, Pastor
Wendell Kelm, Pastor
Sunday
9:00 am Adult Bible Study
10:15 am Worship
~~~~
