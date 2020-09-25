Updating of Richland hazard mitigation plan continues

Richland County, North Dakota, has a hazard mitigation plan that’s six years past its expiration date, representatives from several cities learned Thursday, Sept. 24.
Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht and Matt Lower, an urban planner and development advisor with Interstate Engineering, hosted a multi-jurisdictional multi-hazard mitigation planning meeting at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
“Richland County will not be eligible to apply for hazard mitigation funding until a new plan is approved,” Lower said. “A county-wide planning effort will help shape the new development across the county.”
Guests included Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, Mayor Dale Krause of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, City Superintendent Shannon Utke of Wyndmere, North Dakota and Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski.
Participation in both the planning process and eventual adoption of a hazard mitigation plan is beneficial, Lambrecht said. It allows organizations to be eligible to apply for federal mitigation grant programs has defined in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2003.
“If you choose not to participate or adopt the plan, your local jurisdiction would not be eligible for Hazard Mitigation Grand Program funding for presidentially declared disasters,” Lambrecht wrote. “A multi-jurisdictional plan has the benefit of creating the necessary partnerships needed for our rural area.”
Community worksheets will be distributed during the week of Monday, Sept. 28, Lower said. They allow shareholders to provide necessary information. Hazard mitigation plans take into consideration everything from floods and droughts to harsh winter and summer weather to communicable diseases, transportation accidents, urban fires and homeland security incidents.
“We’ve found that the most successful plans have less talk about county history and are more action-oriented,” Lower said.
Plans are also effective because they improve the coordination between public entities and private citizens on behalf of the citizens, Lower said.
“The county is the lead agency,” he said. “It’s the only agency required to adopt the plan for it to become official. However, all other agencies (including cities and reservations) are requested to adopt the plan for funding to be used within their boundaries.”
Hazard mitigation plans go through an eight-step process. FEMA requires all steps to be documented, Lower said. Some hazard profiles may require a consultant to reach out to communities for information.
“With the 2020 hazard list, we can begin filling in the hazard profiles. In our next meeting in December, we’ll discuss action items related to the hazard profiles,” Lower said.
After the early December meeting to finalize action items, the hazard mitigation plan will be drafted through the winter. It is expected to be finalized at a February 2021 meeting, reviewed by the public at a March 2021 meeting and following the incorporation of any changes, submitted in April 2021.
