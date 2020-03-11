Musicians of all ages took part in Wahpeton Public Schools’ spring instrumental concert. Featuring students from grades 6-12, the concert was performed Monday, March 9 at Wahpeton High School.
It’s tradition for Wahpeton concerts to begin with “The Star Spangled Banner.” On Monday, however, there was a last-minute rearrangement of the groups performing. Because of this, the anthem came at approximately a quarter into the concert.
“Music education does increase brain power,” Tammy Goerger said.
Goerger, an instrumental music teacher with Wahpeton Public Schools, led the concert. She briefly mentioned the benefits of music education while saying saxophonists Elli Dodge and Bree Pedersen were absent.
“They’re competing at Academic Olympics actually as we speak, so good luck to them,” Goerger said.
Four bands participated in the concert. The sixth graders performed pieces including “Riverbend Rhapsody” and “Spirit of the Wolf.” They were followed by the high school jazz band, whose setlist included “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”
Additional small instrument ensembles took part in the concert, which concluded with sets by the seventh and eighth grade bands.
With just over two months left of the 2019-2020 education year, the Twin Towns Area is set for an entertainment-filled spring.
“Complaint Department and Lemonade,” Wahpeton Public Schools’ spring play, premieres 7 p.m. Friday, March 20. Performed at the Wahpeton High School auditorium, “Complaint Department and Lemonade” is limited to one weekend only. The final performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
“Many Moons,” the spring drama production at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, has 7 p.m. performances on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1. The play will be performed at the Bremer Bank Theatre.
Dance troupes are among the entertainment included as part of “Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Richland-Wilkin Relay for Life. This year’s event takes place from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Blikre Activities Center on NDSCS’ campus.
Todd Green, whose concert will include more than 30 instruments, three digital loopers and “a world of possibilities,” will hold a concert in Wahpeton. He’s scheduled to play the Wahpeton High School auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for full previews and coverage of Twin Towns Area performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.