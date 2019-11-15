Breckenridge Port Authority and Wilkin County Economic Development Authority met jointly Wednesday, Nov. 13 with guest speaker Andrew Gag, business and cooperative program director, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), for rural development discussion.
The USDA Rural Development (RD) department handles three areas of economic development: housing, infrastructure and business. The department’s specific programs target each area to assist its development for the growth of a community.
“You need all three pieces to have a vibrant community,” Gag said.
The RD provides programs such as single-family housing programs and single-family housing repair loans and grants. The first program assists low-income applicants to obtain decent and safe housing in rural areas by providing payment assistance to reduce the mortgage payment for a short time.
The housing repair loan and grant is a home repair program. This provides loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes. Payments are targeted towards health and safety hazards such as a roof or furnace, Gag said.
The RD provides programs for infrastructure that go towards cities and non-profits. The programs provided are meant to fund essential community facilities such as water and sewer projects, fire halls, sirens and fire trucks.
The RD works primarily with smaller towns rather than counties. Funding eligibility is determined by a city’s median household income and its ability to take on a loan.
Business development programs are targeted towards small and emerging businesses. The rural business development grant is composed of a revolving loan fund, technical assistance, infrastructure. The RD is given approximately $600,000 a year for this grant to assist rural businesses and so it assists five or six businesses each year.
In other Port Authority news, the group discussed the possible future of the old water plant. The old plant is on standby until the new plant is at full capacity. Once the old plant is no longer in use, potential businesses will have the possibility to make use of the building. Future ideas were a micro-brewery or a fish hatchery, for example. There have been no official proposals made at this time.
Port Authority’s next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Breckenridge City Hall.
